Radio Ecoshock Show
Nate Hagens with Daniel Schmachtenberger
Weekly Program
Nate Hagens, Daniel Schmachtenberger
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
July 28, 2024, midnight
Silicon Dreams and Carbon Nightmares: The Wide Boundary Impacts of AI. A hair-raising journey through developing dark futures. Bees, birds, and people as fodder for the system, while climate change is accelerated by corporate Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Nate Hagens is Director of The Institute for the Study of Energy & Our Future talking with American social philosopher Daniel Schmachtenberger. Buckle up.
Nate Hagens "The Great Simplification" podcast and YouTube, July 17, 2024. Edited for radio by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Opening music "Nowhere to Go" Lyrics by Alex Smith, music by AI, full 3 minute version downloadable free at blog, ecoshock.org - Creative Commons for non-profit use.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 25:56 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240731 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 July 28, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
Ecoshock 240731 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 July 28, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 240731 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 July 28, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 