Bob James, “Nautilus”

from One

evosound - 1974



Björk, “Hunter”

from Homogenic

Rhino/Elektra - 2004



Charlotte Dos Santos, “Red Clay”

from Cleo

Fresh Selects - 2017



Prefuse 73, “See More Than Just Stars (feat. Helado Negro)”

from Rivington Não Rio

Temporary Residence Ltd. - 2015



Indian Man, “Dual Winds feat La Perla Bogota”

from Gram's House

unknown



Four Tet, “Scythe Master”

from Three +

Text Records



Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, “Free”

from Free - Single

Sony - 2024



TOKiMONSTA, “Corazon”

from Corazon - Single

Young Art - 2024



Lakeside, “Fantastic Voyage”

from Fantastic Voyage

Unidisc Music Inc. - 1980



Ready for the World, “Oh Sheila”

from Oh Sheila! Ready for the World's Greatest Hits

Geffen - 1993



The Memphis Horns, “When It's Right It's Right”

from Welcome to Memphis

RCA



Levert, “Casanova”

from The Big Throwdown

Rhino Atlantic - 2004



Heavy D & The Boyz, “On The Dancefloor”

from Living Large

MCA



Childish Gambino, “Happy Survival (feat. Khruangbin)”

from Bando Stone and The New World

RCA - 2024



The Linda Lindas, “All in My Head”

from No Obligation

Epitaph - 2024



David Bowie, “Star (aka 'Stars') [Alternative Version - Take 5]”

from Rock 'n' Roll Star!

Rhino - 2024



David Bowie, “Hang On To Yourselft (Sounds Of The 70s: John Peel - recorded 16th May 1972)”

from Rock 'n' Roll Star!

Rhino - 2024



David Bowie, “Suffragette City (Sounds Of The 70s: John Peel - recorded 16th May 1972)”

from Rock 'n' Roll Star!

Rhino - 2024



Radiohead, “Go To Sleep”

from Hail To The Thief

XL Recordings - 2003



Bibi Club, “Le feu”

from Feu de garde

Secret City Records - 2024



Nick Drake, “From the Morning”

from Pink Moon ((Remastered))

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 1972



Shana Cleveland, “Babe”

from Manzanita

Hardly Art - 2023



The Edge of Daybreak, “Our Love”

from Eyes of Love

Numero Group - 2015



The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “The Wind Cries Mary (Live at the Olympia Theater, Paris, France, October 19, 1967)”

from The Jimi Hendrix Experience (Deluxe Reissue)

Legacy Recordings - 2009



Burning Spear, “Queen of the Mountain”

from Live In Paris- Zenith'88 Vol 2

Burning Music - 2009



Laetitia Sadier, “Une Autre Attente”

from Rooting for Love

Drag City - 2024



My Bloody Valentine, “in another way”

from m b v

Domino Recording Co - 2013



The Kinks, “Tired of Waiting for You”

from Kinda Kinks

Sanctuary Records - 1965



王菲 Faye Wong, “夢中人 (Mung Zung Yan) - cover of "Dreams" by The Cranberries”

from Random Thoughts 胡思亂想

Cinepoly - 1994

