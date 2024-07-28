The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
July 28, 2024, midnight


Bob James, “Nautilus”
from One
evosound - 1974

Björk, “Hunter”
from Homogenic
Rhino/Elektra - 2004

Charlotte Dos Santos, “Red Clay”
from Cleo
Fresh Selects - 2017

Prefuse 73, “See More Than Just Stars (feat. Helado Negro)”
from Rivington Não Rio
Temporary Residence Ltd. - 2015

Indian Man, “Dual Winds feat La Perla Bogota”
from Gram's House
unknown

Four Tet, “Scythe Master”
from Three +
Text Records

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, “Free”
from Free - Single
Sony - 2024

TOKiMONSTA, “Corazon”
from Corazon - Single
Young Art - 2024

Lakeside, “Fantastic Voyage”
from Fantastic Voyage
Unidisc Music Inc. - 1980

Ready for the World, “Oh Sheila”
from Oh Sheila! Ready for the World's Greatest Hits
Geffen - 1993

The Memphis Horns, “When It's Right It's Right”
from Welcome to Memphis
RCA

Levert, “Casanova”
from The Big Throwdown
Rhino Atlantic - 2004

Heavy D & The Boyz, “On The Dancefloor”
from Living Large
MCA

Childish Gambino, “Happy Survival (feat. Khruangbin)”
from Bando Stone and The New World
RCA - 2024

The Linda Lindas, “All in My Head”
from No Obligation
Epitaph - 2024

David Bowie, “Star (aka 'Stars') [Alternative Version - Take 5]”
from Rock 'n' Roll Star!
Rhino - 2024

David Bowie, “Hang On To Yourselft (Sounds Of The 70s: John Peel - recorded 16th May 1972)”
from Rock 'n' Roll Star!
Rhino - 2024

David Bowie, “Suffragette City (Sounds Of The 70s: John Peel - recorded 16th May 1972)”
from Rock 'n' Roll Star!
Rhino - 2024

Radiohead, “Go To Sleep”
from Hail To The Thief
XL Recordings - 2003

Bibi Club, “Le feu”
from Feu de garde
Secret City Records - 2024

Nick Drake, “From the Morning”
from Pink Moon ((Remastered))
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 1972

Shana Cleveland, “Babe”
from Manzanita
Hardly Art - 2023

The Edge of Daybreak, “Our Love”
from Eyes of Love
Numero Group - 2015

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “The Wind Cries Mary (Live at the Olympia Theater, Paris, France, October 19, 1967)”
from The Jimi Hendrix Experience (Deluxe Reissue)
Legacy Recordings - 2009

Burning Spear, “Queen of the Mountain”
from Live In Paris- Zenith'88 Vol 2
Burning Music - 2009

Laetitia Sadier, “Une Autre Attente”
from Rooting for Love
Drag City - 2024

My Bloody Valentine, “in another way”
from m b v
Domino Recording Co - 2013

The Kinks, “Tired of Waiting for You”
from Kinda Kinks
Sanctuary Records - 1965

王菲 Faye Wong, “夢中人 (Mung Zung Yan) - cover of "Dreams" by The Cranberries”
from Random Thoughts 胡思亂想
Cinepoly - 1994

