Bob James, “Nautilus”
from One
evosound - 1974
Björk, “Hunter”
from Homogenic
Rhino/Elektra - 2004
Charlotte Dos Santos, “Red Clay”
from Cleo
Fresh Selects - 2017
Prefuse 73, “See More Than Just Stars (feat. Helado Negro)”
from Rivington Não Rio
Temporary Residence Ltd. - 2015
Indian Man, “Dual Winds feat La Perla Bogota”
from Gram's House
unknown
Four Tet, “Scythe Master”
from Three +
Text Records
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, “Free”
from Free - Single
Sony - 2024
TOKiMONSTA, “Corazon”
from Corazon - Single
Young Art - 2024
Lakeside, “Fantastic Voyage”
from Fantastic Voyage
Unidisc Music Inc. - 1980
Ready for the World, “Oh Sheila”
from Oh Sheila! Ready for the World's Greatest Hits
Geffen - 1993
The Memphis Horns, “When It's Right It's Right”
from Welcome to Memphis
RCA
Levert, “Casanova”
from The Big Throwdown
Rhino Atlantic - 2004
Heavy D & The Boyz, “On The Dancefloor”
from Living Large
MCA
Childish Gambino, “Happy Survival (feat. Khruangbin)”
from Bando Stone and The New World
RCA - 2024
The Linda Lindas, “All in My Head”
from No Obligation
Epitaph - 2024
David Bowie, “Star (aka 'Stars') [Alternative Version - Take 5]”
from Rock 'n' Roll Star!
Rhino - 2024
David Bowie, “Hang On To Yourselft (Sounds Of The 70s: John Peel - recorded 16th May 1972)”
from Rock 'n' Roll Star!
Rhino - 2024
David Bowie, “Suffragette City (Sounds Of The 70s: John Peel - recorded 16th May 1972)”
from Rock 'n' Roll Star!
Rhino - 2024
Radiohead, “Go To Sleep”
from Hail To The Thief
XL Recordings - 2003
Bibi Club, “Le feu”
from Feu de garde
Secret City Records - 2024
Nick Drake, “From the Morning”
from Pink Moon ((Remastered))
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 1972
Shana Cleveland, “Babe”
from Manzanita
Hardly Art - 2023
The Edge of Daybreak, “Our Love”
from Eyes of Love
Numero Group - 2015
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “The Wind Cries Mary (Live at the Olympia Theater, Paris, France, October 19, 1967)”
from The Jimi Hendrix Experience (Deluxe Reissue)
Legacy Recordings - 2009
Burning Spear, “Queen of the Mountain”
from Live In Paris- Zenith'88 Vol 2
Burning Music - 2009
Laetitia Sadier, “Une Autre Attente”
from Rooting for Love
Drag City - 2024
My Bloody Valentine, “in another way”
from m b v
Domino Recording Co - 2013
The Kinks, “Tired of Waiting for You”
from Kinda Kinks
Sanctuary Records - 1965
王菲 Faye Wong, “夢中人 (Mung Zung Yan) - cover of "Dreams" by The Cranberries”
from Random Thoughts 胡思亂想
Cinepoly - 1994