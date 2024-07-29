The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
2
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Fleri
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
July 29, 2024, midnight
This week’s suboptimally titled roundtable starts off with a poll to find out if anyone ignored last week’s advice (not advice!) before moving on to a lively discussion about quieting the impulses, and how listening to music, doing affirmations or even just having a better understanding of your stats can help. In the Good/Bad/Ugly, (Thank you Cleo for the song!) Baba Yaga talks about achieving a new personal record and Fleri takes a moment to encourage anyone who was on the wrong side of last week’s trend. Pi-bot returns for another Bold Prediction as AI continues to find ways of replacing us…

Thank you MarcD for the correction! Visit Airsoftmaster.com to support one of our own!
BandofTraderspodcast.com
VantaTrading.com
Airsoftmasters.com
Contact us at BandofTraderspodcast@gmail.com

RT07212024 Download Program Podcast
01:14:23 1 July 19, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:14:23  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 