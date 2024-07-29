Summary: This week’s suboptimally titled roundtable starts off with a poll to find out if anyone ignored last week’s advice (not advice!) before moving on to a lively discussion about quieting the impulses, and how listening to music, doing affirmations or even just having a better understanding of your stats can help. In the Good/Bad/Ugly, (Thank you Cleo for the song!) Baba Yaga talks about achieving a new personal record and Fleri takes a moment to encourage anyone who was on the wrong side of last week’s trend. Pi-bot returns for another Bold Prediction as AI continues to find ways of replacing us…



Thank you MarcD for the correction! Visit Airsoftmaster.com to support one of our own!