Summary: Bear Goes Long joins Kyle and Baba Yaga in this week’s roundtable that focuses on managing risk in periods of expanding volatility. From adjusting position sizes and stops, utilizing higher TF charts… or even just choosing to sit those days out, the discussion covers a lot of ground. In the Good/Bad/Ugly, Kyle celebrates a new milestone, but also has his first ugly in a while. While Pi-bot’s ability to make accurate Bold Predictions has come into question, we decided to give it another shot as we gear up for an upcoming AI episode