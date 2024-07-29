The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Bear Goes Long
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
July 29, 2024, midnight
Bear Goes Long joins Kyle and Baba Yaga in this week’s roundtable that focuses on managing risk in periods of expanding volatility. From adjusting position sizes and stops, utilizing higher TF charts… or even just choosing to sit those days out, the discussion covers a lot of ground. In the Good/Bad/Ugly, Kyle celebrates a new milestone, but also has his first ugly in a while. While Pi-bot’s ability to make accurate Bold Predictions has come into question, we decided to give it another shot as we gear up for an upcoming AI episode
Bandoftraderspodcast.com
VantaTrading.com
Contact us at BandofTraderspodcast@gmail.com

