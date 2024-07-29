The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Ft. Sean Sawyer, Sound Performance Psychology
5
Kyle Hedman, Sean Sawyer
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
July 29, 2024
Sean Sawyer, Founder of Sound Performance Psychology is in the shop this week to discuss Sean's background in psychology and how that led to his interest in the markets. We also explore the similarities between traders and other professions such as musicians, executives, and athletes. Sean explains the concept of EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) and its application in reprocessing traumatic memories. Additionally, Sean introduces the CLEAR mindset approach, which stands for Connect, Loosen, Embody, Accept, and Respond, and emphasizes the importance of acceptance in trading. The conversation explores the importance of loosening attachments to thoughts and emotions and cultivating mental clarity and resilience and Sean challenges the traditional approach of overcoming negative thoughts. The conversation also delves into the concept of using core values to manage risk in trading and provides exercises for identifying those values. The stigma surrounding psychology and seeking help is discussed, with an emphasis on the importance of self-awareness and personal growth.
Bandoftraderspodcast.com
SoundPerformancePsychology.com
Contact us at BandofTradersPodcast@gmail.com

00:57:05 1 July 21, 2024
