The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 07-29-2024
Action/Event
Joe Biden; Pete Buttigieg; Kamala Harris; Federico Hewson.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
July 30, 2024, midnight
Floral tributes commemorate global queer martyrs; Ghana’s Supreme Court upholds the country’s same-gender sex ban, Namibia’s government appeals their high court’s repeal of similar statutes, Cologne Pride’s record-breaking crowd marches “For human rights. Many. Together. Strong”; Michigan Democrats consign the state’s “queer panic defense” to the dustbin of history, and LGBTQ ally Biden passes the torch to ally Harris,
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by John Dyer V & Kalyn Hardman. Correspondent: Jason Jenn. Additional material: Philip Braun; Stephen Fry. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Bill Withers; The Kingston Trio; Frank Sylviano.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * *
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 July 30, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 