Flowers of Queer Remembrance & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 07-29-2024

Summary: Floral tributes commemorate global queer martyrs; Ghana’s Supreme Court upholds the country’s same-gender sex ban, Namibia’s government appeals their high court’s repeal of similar statutes, Cologne Pride’s record-breaking crowd marches “For human rights. Many. Together. Strong”; Michigan Democrats consign the state’s “queer panic defense” to the dustbin of history, and LGBTQ ally Biden passes the torch to ally Harris,

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by John Dyer V & Kalyn Hardman. Correspondent: Jason Jenn. Additional material: Philip Braun; Stephen Fry. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Bill Withers; The Kingston Trio; Frank Sylviano.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

