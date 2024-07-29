The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
July 29, 2024, midnight


Easy Star All-Stars, “Airbag (feat. Horace Andy)”
from Radiodread
Easy Star Records - 2006

Easy Star All-Stars, “Time”
from Dub Side of the Moon
Coqueiro Verde Records - 2012

Hollie Cook, “Freefalling”
from Vessel of Love
Merge Records - 2018

Mykal Rose, Subatomic Sound System & Hollie Cook, “Happy is the Man who Finds Wisdom”
from Happy is the Man who Finds Wisdom - Single
Dub Shot/Controlled Substance - 2024

Tenor Saw, “Ring the Alarm”
from Tenor Saw Lives On
Tafari Records - 1991

Dennis Alcapone, “Master Key”
from Guns Don't Argue - The Anthology '70-'77
Trojan - 2005

Dub Specialist, “Lost in Dub”
from Dub
Studio One - 2008

The Heptones, “Our Day Will Come”
from Meet the Now Generation
Observer Music - 1972


Massive Attack, “Teardrop”
from Mezzanine
Circa - 1998

Sade & Red Hot Org, “By Your Side”
from Red Hot + Riot
Red Hot Organization - 2002

Angie Stone, “Wish I Didn't Miss You”
from Mahogany Soul
J Records - 2001

Dennis Brown, “Drifter (LIVE)”
from Live At the Montreux
ybeat Records - 2010

Eek a Mouse, “Assassinator (BBC Radio 1 John Peel Session)”
from Reggae Anthology: Eek-Ology
VP Records - 2013

Eek A Mouse, “Assassinator”
from A Dee-Jay Explosion
unknown

Yellowman & Fathead, “Pooping Contest”
from Pooping Contest
Absissa Records

Niney the Observer, “Bring the Couchie Come (feat. The Reggae Crusaders)”
from Bring the Couchie
Observer Music - 1989

UB40, “I Won't Close My Eyes”
from UB40 1980-1983
unknown

Scientist, “The Vulcan”
from The Scientist Dub Landing
Dubmusic Productions - 2015

The Clash, “One More Time”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013

The Clash, “One More Dub”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013

The Clash, “One More Time”
from Live In Jamaica
unofficial

Runa Laila & Bappi Lahiri, “Suno Suno”
from Superuna
unknown

Iggy Pop, “Play It Safe”
from Soldier
Buddha Records - 2000

Hüsker Dü, “Something I Learned Today”
from Zen Arcade
SST Records - 1984

Bad Brains, “F.V.K. (Fearless Vampire Killers)”
from Rock for Light (Remastered)
Astralwerks - 1983

Suicidal Tendencies, “Fascist Pig”
from Suicidal Tendencies
Frontier - 1983

Wagon Christ, “Shadows”
from Sorry I Make You Lush
Ninja Tune - 2004

Bonobo, “Behind the Light”
from Pick Up - Single
Ninja Tune - 2003

Nilüfer Yanya, “Call It Love”
from Call It Love (Edit) - Single
Ninja Tune - 2024

Megablast, “Love is Always There”
from Creation
unknown

