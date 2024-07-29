Notes:



Easy Star All-Stars, “Airbag (feat. Horace Andy)”

from Radiodread

Easy Star Records - 2006



Easy Star All-Stars, “Time”

from Dub Side of the Moon

Coqueiro Verde Records - 2012



Hollie Cook, “Freefalling”

from Vessel of Love

Merge Records - 2018



Mykal Rose, Subatomic Sound System & Hollie Cook, “Happy is the Man who Finds Wisdom”

from Happy is the Man who Finds Wisdom - Single

Dub Shot/Controlled Substance - 2024



Tenor Saw, “Ring the Alarm”

from Tenor Saw Lives On

Tafari Records - 1991



Dennis Alcapone, “Master Key”

from Guns Don't Argue - The Anthology '70-'77

Trojan - 2005



Dub Specialist, “Lost in Dub”

from Dub

Studio One - 2008



The Heptones, “Our Day Will Come”

from Meet the Now Generation

Observer Music - 1972





Massive Attack, “Teardrop”

from Mezzanine

Circa - 1998



Sade & Red Hot Org, “By Your Side”

from Red Hot + Riot

Red Hot Organization - 2002



Angie Stone, “Wish I Didn't Miss You”

from Mahogany Soul

J Records - 2001



Dennis Brown, “Drifter (LIVE)”

from Live At the Montreux

ybeat Records - 2010



Eek a Mouse, “Assassinator (BBC Radio 1 John Peel Session)”

from Reggae Anthology: Eek-Ology

VP Records - 2013



Eek A Mouse, “Assassinator”

from A Dee-Jay Explosion

unknown



Yellowman & Fathead, “Pooping Contest”

from Pooping Contest

Absissa Records



Niney the Observer, “Bring the Couchie Come (feat. The Reggae Crusaders)”

from Bring the Couchie

Observer Music - 1989



UB40, “I Won't Close My Eyes”

from UB40 1980-1983

unknown



Scientist, “The Vulcan”

from The Scientist Dub Landing

Dubmusic Productions - 2015



The Clash, “One More Time”

from Sandinista!

Sony Music UK - 2013



The Clash, “One More Dub”

from Sandinista!

Sony Music UK - 2013



The Clash, “One More Time”

from Live In Jamaica

unofficial



Runa Laila & Bappi Lahiri, “Suno Suno”

from Superuna

unknown



Iggy Pop, “Play It Safe”

from Soldier

Buddha Records - 2000



Hüsker Dü, “Something I Learned Today”

from Zen Arcade

SST Records - 1984



Bad Brains, “F.V.K. (Fearless Vampire Killers)”

from Rock for Light (Remastered)

Astralwerks - 1983



Suicidal Tendencies, “Fascist Pig”

from Suicidal Tendencies

Frontier - 1983



Wagon Christ, “Shadows”

from Sorry I Make You Lush

Ninja Tune - 2004



Bonobo, “Behind the Light”

from Pick Up - Single

Ninja Tune - 2003



Nilüfer Yanya, “Call It Love”

from Call It Love (Edit) - Single

Ninja Tune - 2024



Megablast, “Love is Always There”

from Creation

unknown

