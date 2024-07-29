|
Easy Star All-Stars, “Airbag (feat. Horace Andy)”
from Radiodread
Easy Star Records - 2006
Easy Star All-Stars, “Time”
from Dub Side of the Moon
Coqueiro Verde Records - 2012
Hollie Cook, “Freefalling”
from Vessel of Love
Merge Records - 2018
Mykal Rose, Subatomic Sound System & Hollie Cook, “Happy is the Man who Finds Wisdom”
from Happy is the Man who Finds Wisdom - Single
Dub Shot/Controlled Substance - 2024
Tenor Saw, “Ring the Alarm”
from Tenor Saw Lives On
Tafari Records - 1991
Dennis Alcapone, “Master Key”
from Guns Don't Argue - The Anthology '70-'77
Trojan - 2005
Dub Specialist, “Lost in Dub”
from Dub
Studio One - 2008
The Heptones, “Our Day Will Come”
from Meet the Now Generation
Observer Music - 1972
Massive Attack, “Teardrop”
from Mezzanine
Circa - 1998
Sade & Red Hot Org, “By Your Side”
from Red Hot + Riot
Red Hot Organization - 2002
Angie Stone, “Wish I Didn't Miss You”
from Mahogany Soul
J Records - 2001
Dennis Brown, “Drifter (LIVE)”
from Live At the Montreux
ybeat Records - 2010
Eek a Mouse, “Assassinator (BBC Radio 1 John Peel Session)”
from Reggae Anthology: Eek-Ology
VP Records - 2013
Eek A Mouse, “Assassinator”
from A Dee-Jay Explosion
unknown
Yellowman & Fathead, “Pooping Contest”
from Pooping Contest
Absissa Records
Niney the Observer, “Bring the Couchie Come (feat. The Reggae Crusaders)”
from Bring the Couchie
Observer Music - 1989
UB40, “I Won't Close My Eyes”
from UB40 1980-1983
unknown
Scientist, “The Vulcan”
from The Scientist Dub Landing
Dubmusic Productions - 2015
The Clash, “One More Time”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013
The Clash, “One More Dub”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013
The Clash, “One More Time”
from Live In Jamaica
unofficial
Runa Laila & Bappi Lahiri, “Suno Suno”
from Superuna
unknown
Iggy Pop, “Play It Safe”
from Soldier
Buddha Records - 2000
Hüsker Dü, “Something I Learned Today”
from Zen Arcade
SST Records - 1984
Bad Brains, “F.V.K. (Fearless Vampire Killers)”
from Rock for Light (Remastered)
Astralwerks - 1983
Suicidal Tendencies, “Fascist Pig”
from Suicidal Tendencies
Frontier - 1983
Wagon Christ, “Shadows”
from Sorry I Make You Lush
Ninja Tune - 2004
Bonobo, “Behind the Light”
from Pick Up - Single
Ninja Tune - 2003
Nilüfer Yanya, “Call It Love”
from Call It Love (Edit) - Single
Ninja Tune - 2024
Megablast, “Love is Always There”
from Creation
unknown