Panel 2 from the No to NATO, Yes to Peace conference in Washington, DC on July 6, 2024. The conference was a counter-summit to NATO’s 75th anniversary Summit held the following week.
Approximate Timeline for Full Versions:
00:00:00 Ann Wright introduces musician Ben Grosscup (Runtime :12) 00:00:12 Ben Grosscup (3:54) 00:04:06 Ann Wright introduces moderator Sean Conner (:14) 00:04:30 Moderator Sean Conner (1:12) 00:05:42 David Swanson (16:04) 00:21:46 Moderator Sean Conner (1:03) 00:22:57 Alain Rouy (12:47) 00:35:44 Moderator Sean Conner (:26) 00:36:10 Moataz Salim (19:10) 00:55:20 Applause & chanting (:17) 00:55:37 Moderator Sean Conner (1:29) 00:57:06 Francis Daehoon Lee (13:47) 01:10:53 End
There are THREE versions of this panel on the R4A server:
Version 1: The full talk (01:10:53) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add a voiceover.
Version 2: The full talk optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.
Version 3: A 00:59:00 RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3), with segments from David Swanson, Alain Rouy, Moataz Salim, and Francis Daehoon Lee. Includes my voiceovers.
