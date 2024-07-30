The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
NATO and Wars
10
Ben Grosscup, David Swanson, Alain Rouy, Moataz Salim, Francis Daehoon Lee
 Essential Dissent
July 30, 2024, midnight
Panel 2 from the No to NATO, Yes to Peace conference in Washington, DC on July 6, 2024. The conference was a counter-summit to NATO’s 75th anniversary Summit held the following week.

https://nonatoyespeace.org
Approximate Timeline for Full Versions:

00:00:00 Ann Wright introduces musician Ben Grosscup (Runtime :12)
00:00:12 Ben Grosscup (3:54)
00:04:06 Ann Wright introduces moderator Sean Conner (:14)
00:04:30 Moderator Sean Conner (1:12)
00:05:42 David Swanson (16:04)
00:21:46 Moderator Sean Conner (1:03)
00:22:57 Alain Rouy (12:47)
00:35:44 Moderator Sean Conner (:26)
00:36:10 Moataz Salim (19:10)
00:55:20 Applause & chanting (:17)
00:55:37 Moderator Sean Conner (1:29)
00:57:06 Francis Daehoon Lee (13:47)
01:10:53 End

There are THREE versions of this panel on the R4A server:

Version 1: The full talk (01:10:53) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add a voiceover.

Version 2: The full talk optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.

Version 3: A 00:59:00 RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3), with segments from David Swanson, Alain Rouy, Moataz Salim, and Francis Daehoon Lee. Includes my voiceovers.

---

DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

