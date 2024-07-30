No to NATO, Yes to Peace - Panel 2

Subtitle: NATO and Wars

Program Type: 10

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ben Grosscup, David Swanson, Alain Rouy, Moataz Salim, Francis Daehoon Lee

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 30, 2024, midnight

Summary: Panel 2 from the No to NATO, Yes to Peace conference in Washington, DC on July 6, 2024. The conference was a counter-summit to NATO’s 75th anniversary Summit held the following week.



https://nonatoyespeace.org

Credits: If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!



Buy Essential Dissent a coffee ($3): https://ko-fi.com/essentialdissent



Please donate $1 per month to Essential Dissent:

https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent



Essential Dissent Online:



Subscribe to the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy

YouTube:https://tinyurl.com/yxz8ehks

Facebook:https://tinyurl.com/y64ufjeh

a-Infos Radio Project:https://tinyurl.com/y5k6t4ub

Notes: Approximate Timeline for Full Versions:



00:00:00 Ann Wright introduces musician Ben Grosscup (Runtime :12)

00:00:12 Ben Grosscup (3:54)

00:04:06 Ann Wright introduces moderator Sean Conner (:14)

00:04:30 Moderator Sean Conner (1:12)

00:05:42 David Swanson (16:04)

00:21:46 Moderator Sean Conner (1:03)

00:22:57 Alain Rouy (12:47)

00:35:44 Moderator Sean Conner (:26)

00:36:10 Moataz Salim (19:10)

00:55:20 Applause & chanting (:17)

00:55:37 Moderator Sean Conner (1:29)

00:57:06 Francis Daehoon Lee (13:47)

01:10:53 End



There are THREE versions of this panel on the R4A server:



Version 1: The full talk (01:10:53) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add a voiceover.



Version 2: The full talk optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.



Version 3: A 00:59:00 RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3), with segments from David Swanson, Alain Rouy, Moataz Salim, and Francis Daehoon Lee. Includes my voiceovers.



---



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



