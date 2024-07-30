Summary: For Sci-Fi buffs, a future infused with AI may evoke unsettling images of HAL from Stanley Kubrick's film, "2001: A Space Odyssey." In truth, the evolving technology of artificial intelligence may well be taking over, but not quite how the filmmakers envisioned it. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Andrew Winston, a sustainability strategist and bestselling author, about what AI means for the climate. We look at how AI can help various key sectors of the global economy become more efficient, examine the dilemma of AI's seemingly insatiable energy needs, and discuss its potential to contribute to a carbon-free future.