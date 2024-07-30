The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Andrew Winston
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 30, 2024, midnight
For Sci-Fi buffs, a future infused with AI may evoke unsettling images of HAL from Stanley Kubrick's film, "2001: A Space Odyssey." In truth, the evolving technology of artificial intelligence may well be taking over, but not quite how the filmmakers envisioned it. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Andrew Winston, a sustainability strategist and bestselling author, about what AI means for the climate. We look at how AI can help various key sectors of the global economy become more efficient, examine the dilemma of AI's seemingly insatiable energy needs, and discuss its potential to contribute to a carbon-free future.
Track: Afro Life
Artist: Sidewinder
Album: Flight
Label: Fenetik Music
Year: 2000

Track: Space Oddity
Artist: David Bowie
Album: Space Oddity (40th Anniversary)
Label: Parlophone
Year: 2009

00:29:00 1 July 30, 2024
San Francisco
