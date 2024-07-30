The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Documentary on the first permanent storage for waste from nuclear power plants in the world
Action/Event
Michael Madsen
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
July 30, 2024, midnight
Blasted into bedrock of the island of Olkiluoto in Finland on the shores of the Baltic Sea, Onkalo has to remain secure for 100,000 years.
Danish filmmaker Michael Madsen’s documentary of the building in progress of Onkalo is a meditation on eternity, insanity and the impossibility of projecting anything 100,000 years into the future.

The film also proves eloquently and with expert statements the terrible danger that arises from so-called “spent” nuclear fuel from power plants and makes us see Fukushima with very different eyes.

This radio program presents excerpts from the film and its amazing sound design.

DATE: film released in 2010
CREDIT: Filmmaker Michael Madsen

