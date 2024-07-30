This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
China brings Palestine together
Series:
Taylor Report
Subtitle:
Program Type: 5
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Prof. Atif Kubursi
Contributor:
Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
Date Published: July 30, 2024, midnight
Summary: Palestinian leaders brought together by China, a great power in whom they have trust. And European countries, following Italy’s lead are moving to reestablish diplomatic ties to Syria. Canada should do the same.
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: Interview with Prof. Atif Kubursi
Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:24:29
Language: 1
Date Recorded: July 29, 2024
Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:24:29
160Kbps mp3
(MB) None 3
Version 2: Preliminary Commentary
Description: Commentary before the interview with Prof. Kubursi
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:05:41
Language: 1
Date Recorded: July 29, 2024
Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:05:41
128Kbps flac
(MB) None 1