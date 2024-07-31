Summary: Some of the craziness in the last 2 weeks: "The madness, the intensity of the shifting ground, what has been normal is no longer." Andy Zee on Joe Biden dropping out. Rafael Kadaris: Who Really IS Kamala Harris? Five Takeaways from the Fascist RNC. Sunsara Taylor, the parade of Black bootlickers at the RNC. The threat of inter-imperialist war and this rare time when revolution is more possible (The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2022). Noche Diaz the brutal police murder of 36-year-old Sonya Massey.