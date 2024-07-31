The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Messianic Madness For Trump, Delusional Euphoria For Kamala & THE POSSIBILITY For REVOLUTION
Weekly Program
Andy Zee and Annie Day (RNL Show); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
July 31, 2024, midnight
Some of the craziness in the last 2 weeks: "The madness, the intensity of the shifting ground, what has been normal is no longer." Andy Zee on Joe Biden dropping out. Rafael Kadaris: Who Really IS Kamala Harris? Five Takeaways from the Fascist RNC. Sunsara Taylor, the parade of Black bootlickers at the RNC. The threat of inter-imperialist war and this rare time when revolution is more possible (The Bob Avakian Interviews, 2022). Noche Diaz the brutal police murder of 36-year-old Sonya Massey.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240731 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 31, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 