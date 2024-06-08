Summary: The first part of today’s episode sees us discussing some of the major anti-Harris talking points on the political right. We address the unfounded, unkind, and intentionally obtuse takes and positions that have been circling and provide context or debunk them entirely.



In the second part of the show, we discuss how some Black content creators are on the attack when discussing Kamala Harris. We examine her record through the lens of Black Americans to determine if any of the negative things circling her campaign are well-founded.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights the racist names of some plants that date back nearly 300 years—and what is being done about it!

