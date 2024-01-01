Summary: (REPEAT BROADCAST)

This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we are addressing the wildfires that have ravaged much of the forests of Canada, along with Maui and other places and the tendency to blame it all on Climate Change. We ask if there are other interests at stake which are using the fight against Climate Change as a mask. In our first half hour, we speak to Peter Koenig about the prospect of elites having the ability and the motive to cash in on a devastated planet and advance the prospects of the World Ecoomic Forum’s Great Reset . And in our second half hour, we talk to Alberta Professor Anthony Hall about how climate change fakery is driving increasing divides between Alberta and the rest of Canada.