The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 400
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Anthony Hall, Peter Koenig
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Aug. 1, 2024, midnight
(REPEAT BROADCAST)
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we are addressing the wildfires that have ravaged much of the forests of Canada, along with Maui and other places and the tendency to blame it all on Climate Change. We ask if there are other interests at stake which are using the fight against Climate Change as a mask. In our first half hour, we speak to Peter Koenig about the prospect of elites having the ability and the motive to cash in on a devastated planet and advance the prospects of the World Ecoomic Forum’s Great Reset . And in our second half hour, we talk to Alberta Professor Anthony Hall about how climate change fakery is driving increasing divides between Alberta and the rest of Canada.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:12 1 Aug. 1, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:12  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 