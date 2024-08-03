Inviting the world, just like Paris, and we set it to music. Get your Bom Bom on with Angolan DJ Mpula's Batida, a tribute to kora master Toumani Diabate, Chinese folk rock from Sharen, jazzfest darlings Y La Bamba, A sitar trip to Hotel California and even new power punk from super trio Ultrabomb! This is free range radio from World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Batida - Bom Bom (Ikonika Remix) Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee - Kurunba Xoco - Maculele CANCON Dystoh - Come and Go CANCON Didge Doo - Levitar feat Ceikaba Y La Bamba - Ceniza Flash Sitar - Hotel California Toumani Diabate's Symmetric Orchestra - Single Shanren - Laomudeng Village Underground System - Rent Party Centavrvs - Al Final Indian Man - Sudan Module UltraBomb - Who Knows Sonova - Not What You Think It Is CANCON