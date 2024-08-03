The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 1, 2024, midnight
Inviting the world, just like Paris, and we set it to music. Get your Bom Bom on with Angolan DJ Mpula's Batida, a tribute to kora master Toumani Diabate, Chinese folk rock from Sharen, jazzfest darlings Y La Bamba, A sitar trip to Hotel California and even new power punk from super trio Ultrabomb! This is free​ range radio from World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
Batida - Bom Bom (Ikonika Remix)
Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee - Kurunba
Xoco - Maculele CANCON
Dystoh - Come and Go CANCON
Didge Doo - Levitar feat Ceikaba
Y La Bamba - Ceniza
Flash Sitar - Hotel California
Toumani Diabate's Symmetric Orchestra - Single
Shanren - Laomudeng Village
Underground System - Rent Party
Centavrvs - Al Final
Indian Man - Sudan Module
UltraBomb - Who Knows
Sonova - Not What You Think It Is CANCON

59:33

World Beat Canada Radio August 3 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:33 1 Aug. 1, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:33  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 