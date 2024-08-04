Ova, the new album from the Afro Celt Sound System drops in October on Six Degrees. We spin the pre-release 'AM' as our Cosmic Celtic, featuring the magical voice of Iarla O'Lionaird. PLUS, more from the Hebrides with transcendent Celtronica from Valtos, Celtic rock from Stramash and Clan of Celts. And, the Dropkicks lay the boots to the fascists with Woody Guthrie's Dig A Hole. Dig in! You got yer Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Valtos - S.T.W. ft. Gary Innes The Stapletons - The Bigler Steve Dawson - Old Hickory Breakdown CANCON Slainte Mhath - Va CANCON The Tossers - The First League Out From Land Danu - Only Nineteen Years Old Clan Of Celts - Dream Catcher Svobsk - After Tonder Stramash - The Insanity Of Miss McAskill Bookends - Dinny Donegal CANCON Afro Celt Sound System - AM Doolin' - L'amour Sorcier Dropkick Murphys (ft. Woody Guthrie) - Dig A Hole Lunasa - The Ballivanich Reel