Summary: Ova, the new album from the Afro Celt Sound System drops in October on Six Degrees. We spin the pre-release 'AM' as our Cosmic Celtic, featuring the magical voice of Iarla O'Lionaird. PLUS, more from the Hebrides with transcendent Celtronica from Valtos, Celtic rock from Stramash and Clan of Celts. And, the Dropkicks lay the boots to the fascists with Woody Guthrie's Dig A Hole. Dig in! You got yer Celt In A Twist.