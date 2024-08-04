The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 1, 2024, midnight
Ova, the new album from the Afro Celt Sound System drops in October on Six Degrees. We spin the pre-release 'AM' as our Cosmic Celtic, featuring the magical voice of Iarla O'Lionaird. PLUS, more from the Hebrides with transcendent Celtronica from Valtos, Celtic rock from Stramash and Clan of Celts. And, the Dropkicks lay the boots to the fascists with Woody Guthrie's Dig A Hole. Dig in! You got yer Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Valtos - S.T.W. ft. Gary Innes
The Stapletons - The Bigler
Steve Dawson - Old Hickory Breakdown CANCON
Slainte Mhath - Va CANCON
The Tossers - The First League Out From Land
Danu - Only Nineteen Years Old
Clan Of Celts - Dream Catcher
Svobsk - After Tonder
Stramash - The Insanity Of Miss McAskill
Bookends - Dinny Donegal CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - AM
Doolin' - L'amour Sorcier
Dropkick Murphys (ft. Woody Guthrie) - Dig A Hole
Lunasa - The Ballivanich Reel

58:36

Celt In A Twist August 4 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:58:36 1 Aug. 1, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:36  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 