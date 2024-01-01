Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- China condemned the passage of a Canadian warship through the Taiwan Strait as Canada begins ramping up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region. The US announced plans to deploy hypersonic and cruise missiles in Germany, leading Russia to consider halting its moratorium on the production and deployment of shorter range missiles. The Japanese Defense Ministry will begin exporting locally made missiles to the US. The Israeli military killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut Lebanon. The new Iranian President made an address to Parliament, offering a thaw in foreign relations and to ease social restrictions at home. A few hours later Israel had a top Hamas political leader killed in Iran- Ismail Haniyeh was a chief negotiator for a ceasefire in Gaza.





From GERMANY- Netanyahu gave a fiery speech to his war cabinet saying any retaliation for the assassinations would bring on more war increasing tension even further. Haniyeh was a moderate who was working to release the Israeli hostages and establish a ceasefire in Gaza. Netanyahu was in the US last week visiting Congress, Biden, Harris, and Trump. Trump said he would be the strongest ally Israel could have in the White House, and that he would bring peace to the region. Netanyahu, traveling under an arrest warrant for war crimes from the ICJ, made demands for faster arms deliveries.



From CUBA- Nicolas Maduro was reelected President of Venezuela though his opponents claimed a rigged count. The Venezuelan Attorney General said all electoral records will be made public and that right-wing terrorists had tried to interfere with the results. The presidential opponents called for street riots which were contained. There is a serious epidemic of polio in the devastated Gaza Strip- the WHO is sending vaccines but at this point only Israeli soldiers have access.





