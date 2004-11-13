Sonic Café with the Dave Matthews Band from the Before These Crowded Streets album, so how you doin’ anyway? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 396. This time the Sonic Café looks back at the comedic genius of the late John Pinette, who left us in 2014. John started his career as an accountant but was quickly urged to try comedy. He became a great comedian, singer and entertainer with much of his humor directed at himself. John was a large man, who once said he never pass up an all you can eat buffet. Look for You Go Now the 2020 documentary on his life. We’ll salute him with a selection of comedy shorts scattered across the program. Our music is pulled from 47 years and includes tracks from Aerosmith, a Talking Heads cover from Keller Williams, Billy Squire, Primus, Jamiroquai and more, including a trip back to 1969 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for The Velvet Underground with Rock and Roll, near the bottom of the hour. All that and more as we present comedy shorts, John Pinette from our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, from Australia, this is Powderfinger, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Stay (Wasting Time) Artist: Dave Matthews Band LP: Before These Crowded Streets Yr: 1998 Song 2: Stumblin' Artist: Powderfinger LP: Vulture Street Yr: 2003 Song 3: McDonald's Lines Artist: John Pinette LP: Yr: 2004 Song 4: I Don't Want to Miss a Thing Artist: Aerosmith LP: I Don't Want to Miss a Thing Yr. 1998 Song 5: Stay Up Late 2004-11-13 Artist: Keller Williams LP: Jambands Celebrate Talking Heads Yr: 2001 Song 6: Offered Spliff in Jamaica Artist: John Pinette LP: Yr: 2004 Song 7: My Kinda Lover Artist: Billy Squier LP: Don't Say No Year: 1981 Song 8: Salad Ain't Food Artist: John Pinette LP: Yr: 2004 Song 9: The Seven Artist: Primus LP: The Desaturating Seven Yr: 2017 Song 10: Space Cowboy Artist: Jamiroquai LP: The Return of the Space Cowboy Yr: 1994 Song 11: Rock And Roll Artist: The Velvet Underground LP: Loaded Yr: 1969 Song 12: No Buffets in Italy Artist: John Pinette LP: Yr: 2004 Song 13: Belinda Artist: The Stabilisers LP: Wanna Do the Wild Plastic Brane Love Thing? Yr: 2016 Song 14: Gluten Artist: John Pinette LP: Yr: 2011 Song 15: Voices Carry Artist: 'Til Tuesday LP: Voices Carry (Expanded Edition) Yr: 1985 Song 16: Blocked Colon Artist: John Pinette LP: Yr: 2004 Song 17: Best Friends Money Can Buy Artist: Willie Nile LP: Streets Of New York Yr: 2006 Song 18: Cruise Ship Buffet Line Artist: John Pinette LP: 2004 Yr: Song 19: Brand New Cadillac Artist: The Clash LP: London Calling Yr: 1979 Song 20: Ricerca nell'Isola (Search on the Island) Artist: Umiliani,Piero LP: La Ragazza Dalla Pelle di Luna OST Yr: 1971 Song 21: John Pinette's Last Interview Artist: John Pinette LP: Yr: 2014
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
