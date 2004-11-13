The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Comedy Shorts: John Pinette
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Aug. 2, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café with the Dave Matthews Band from the Before These Crowded Streets album, so how you doin’ anyway? I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 396. This time the Sonic Café looks back at the comedic genius of the late John Pinette, who left us in 2014. John started his career as an accountant but was quickly urged to try comedy. He became a great comedian, singer and entertainer with much of his humor directed at himself. John was a large man, who once said he never pass up an all you can eat buffet. Look for You Go Now the 2020 documentary on his life. We’ll salute him with a selection of comedy shorts scattered across the program. Our music is pulled from 47 years and includes tracks from Aerosmith, a Talking Heads cover from Keller Williams, Billy Squire, Primus, Jamiroquai and more, including a trip back to 1969 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for The Velvet Underground with Rock and Roll, near the bottom of the hour. All that and more as we present comedy shorts, John Pinette from our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, from Australia, this is Powderfinger, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Stay (Wasting Time)
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
LP: Before These Crowded Streets
Yr: 1998
Song 2: Stumblin'
Artist: Powderfinger
LP: Vulture Street
Yr: 2003
Song 3: McDonald's Lines
Artist: John Pinette
LP:
Yr: 2004
Song 4: I Don't Want to Miss a Thing
Artist: Aerosmith
LP: I Don't Want to Miss a Thing
Yr. 1998
Song 5: Stay Up Late 2004-11-13
Artist: Keller Williams
LP: Jambands Celebrate Talking Heads
Yr: 2001
Song 6: Offered Spliff in Jamaica
Artist: John Pinette
LP:
Yr: 2004
Song 7: My Kinda Lover
Artist: Billy Squier
LP: Don't Say No
Year: 1981
Song 8: Salad Ain't Food
Artist: John Pinette
LP:
Yr: 2004
Song 9: The Seven
Artist: Primus
LP: The Desaturating Seven
Yr: 2017
Song 10: Space Cowboy
Artist: Jamiroquai
LP: The Return of the Space Cowboy
Yr: 1994
Song 11: Rock And Roll
Artist: The Velvet Underground
LP: Loaded
Yr: 1969
Song 12: No Buffets in Italy
Artist: John Pinette
LP:
Yr: 2004
Song 13: Belinda
Artist: The Stabilisers
LP: Wanna Do the Wild Plastic Brane Love Thing?
Yr: 2016
Song 14: Gluten
Artist: John Pinette
LP:
Yr: 2011
Song 15: Voices Carry
Artist: 'Til Tuesday
LP: Voices Carry (Expanded Edition)
Yr: 1985
Song 16: Blocked Colon
Artist: John Pinette
LP:
Yr: 2004
Song 17: Best Friends Money Can Buy
Artist: Willie Nile
LP: Streets Of New York
Yr: 2006
Song 18: Cruise Ship Buffet Line
Artist: John Pinette
LP: 2004
Yr:
Song 19: Brand New Cadillac
Artist: The Clash
LP: London Calling
Yr: 1979
Song 20: Ricerca nell'Isola (Search on the Island)
Artist: Umiliani,Piero
LP: La Ragazza Dalla Pelle di Luna OST
Yr: 1971
Song 21: John Pinette's Last Interview
Artist: John Pinette
LP:
Yr: 2014
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 2, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 