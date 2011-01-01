The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair
Aug. 4, 2024, midnight
I've got another interesting pile of old records on Backbeat this week, a few featuring some unusual session players, such as Nashville producer Owen Bradley playing guitar on a blues record, Chicago bluesman Elmore James playing on a Joe Turner record and legendary session player Al Casey sounding a lot like Duane Eddy on an obscure rock 'n roll record by Sanford Clark. All this and the usual round of country, jazz, blues, gospel and whatever.

Artist - Title Year
Professor Longhair - In the Night 1954
Chuck Edwards - Morning Train 1957
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Must Be Nice 2024
Ivory Joe Hunter - Landlord Blues 1949
Big Joe Turner & His Blues Kings - TV Mama 1953
Piano Red - Just Right Bounce 1951
Sanford Clark - Nine Pound Hammer 1956
Veteran Singers - The Old Account Was Settled 1955
Rosetta Howard and the Harlem Hamfats - Worried Blues 1938
Prairie Oyster - Did You Fall In Love With Me 1991
The Manhattan Brothers - Ishumelosheleni 1955
Little Willie Jackson - 58th Street Jump (Instrumental) 1947
Aretha Franklin - Save Me 1967
Lowell Fulson - Too Many Drivers 1964
The Crows - Call a Doctor 1953
Walt Cochran - I'm Sittin' On Top Of The World 1963
Fats Domino - What's The Reason I'm Not Pleasing You? 1956
Colin Linden - Knob And Tube 2015
Pat Cupp & His Flying Saucers - Long Gone Daddy 1956
Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne - Blues Boss Shuffle 2011

00:58:00 1 Aug. 4, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
