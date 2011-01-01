Episode 199 August 4, 2024 A fun romp through the history of popular music, all eras, all genres

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 4, 2024, midnight

Summary: I've got another interesting pile of old records on Backbeat this week, a few featuring some unusual session players, such as Nashville producer Owen Bradley playing guitar on a blues record, Chicago bluesman Elmore James playing on a Joe Turner record and legendary session player Al Casey sounding a lot like Duane Eddy on an obscure rock 'n roll record by Sanford Clark. All this and the usual round of country, jazz, blues, gospel and whatever.



Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three parts to insert breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Professor Longhair - In the Night 1954

Chuck Edwards - Morning Train 1957

Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Must Be Nice 2024

Ivory Joe Hunter - Landlord Blues 1949

Big Joe Turner & His Blues Kings - TV Mama 1953

Piano Red - Just Right Bounce 1951

Sanford Clark - Nine Pound Hammer 1956

Veteran Singers - The Old Account Was Settled 1955

Rosetta Howard and the Harlem Hamfats - Worried Blues 1938

Prairie Oyster - Did You Fall In Love With Me 1991

The Manhattan Brothers - Ishumelosheleni 1955

Little Willie Jackson - 58th Street Jump (Instrumental) 1947

Aretha Franklin - Save Me 1967

Lowell Fulson - Too Many Drivers 1964

The Crows - Call a Doctor 1953

Walt Cochran - I'm Sittin' On Top Of The World 1963

Fats Domino - What's The Reason I'm Not Pleasing You? 1956

Colin Linden - Knob And Tube 2015

Pat Cupp & His Flying Saucers - Long Gone Daddy 1956

Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne - Blues Boss Shuffle 2011



