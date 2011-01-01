I've got another interesting pile of old records on Backbeat this week, a few featuring some unusual session players, such as Nashville producer Owen Bradley playing guitar on a blues record, Chicago bluesman Elmore James playing on a Joe Turner record and legendary session player Al Casey sounding a lot like Duane Eddy on an obscure rock 'n roll record by Sanford Clark. All this and the usual round of country, jazz, blues, gospel and whatever.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three parts to insert breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Professor Longhair - In the Night 1954 Chuck Edwards - Morning Train 1957 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Must Be Nice 2024 Ivory Joe Hunter - Landlord Blues 1949 Big Joe Turner & His Blues Kings - TV Mama 1953 Piano Red - Just Right Bounce 1951 Sanford Clark - Nine Pound Hammer 1956 Veteran Singers - The Old Account Was Settled 1955 Rosetta Howard and the Harlem Hamfats - Worried Blues 1938 Prairie Oyster - Did You Fall In Love With Me 1991 The Manhattan Brothers - Ishumelosheleni 1955 Little Willie Jackson - 58th Street Jump (Instrumental) 1947 Aretha Franklin - Save Me 1967 Lowell Fulson - Too Many Drivers 1964 The Crows - Call a Doctor 1953 Walt Cochran - I'm Sittin' On Top Of The World 1963 Fats Domino - What's The Reason I'm Not Pleasing You? 1956 Colin Linden - Knob And Tube 2015 Pat Cupp & His Flying Saucers - Long Gone Daddy 1956 Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne - Blues Boss Shuffle 2011