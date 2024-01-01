We'll hear classic soul from Syl Johnson, check out some funky stuff from Senegal and Brazil, and listen to John Coltrane's musical meditation on the 1963 Birmingham Baptist church bombing.
UpFront Soul #2024.30 Playlist Hour 1 Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M Syl Johnson "We Do It Together" from "The Complete Twinight Singles" on Numero Johnny Goode "Payback" from "100 Funk Essentials" The Nitty Gritty Sextet "Rice and Beans" from "The Nitty Gritty Sextet" on Rocafort Rebirth Brass Band "Take 'Em to the Moon" from "Move Your Body" on Basin Street Records The Meters "Sophisticated Cissy" from "The Meters" Lotus Featuring The Soul Rebels Brass Band "Basin to Benin" from "Basin to Benin" Rasheed Ali "Twenty-Four Seven" from "1968: Soul Power!" Polyversal Souls "Sad Nile Feat. Hailu Mergia" from "Invisible Joy" on Philophon Tim Maia "Bom Senso" from "World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever: The Existential Soul of Tim Maia" on luaka bop John Coltrane "Alabama" from "Essential Jazz Masters" on Stardust Le Sourouba de Louga "Bour Sine" from "Senegal 70" on Analog Africa DeRobert & The Half-Truths "My Momma Told Me" from "I'm Tryin'" on G.E.D. Soul Records Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve "Oui Vercky's" from "Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978" on Analog Africa The Marvells "Forget About That Mess" from "100 Funk Essentials" on Goldenlane Hour 2 Sam Cooke "Little Girl" from "The Man Who Invented Soul" on RCA The Grace Gospel Singers "Higher" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol. 2" Joyce Elaine Yuille "Come With Me" from "Welcome To My World" on SCHEMA Frankie Smith "Double Dutch Bus" from "Double Dutch Bus" on Synergy Records Solomon Burke "Be Bop Grandma" from "Keep the Magic Working" The Simms Twins "Soothe Me" from "The SAR Records Story Disc 2" Eddy Grant "Electric Avenue" from "Killer On The Rampage (Rarities Edition)" The Headhunters "Straight From The Gate" from "Straight From The Gate" Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "Let Them Knock" from "100 Days, 100 Nights" on Daptone/VME Chocolate Milk "Ain't Nothing But A Thing" from "Action Speaks Louder Than Words" The Headhunters "Don't Kill Your Feelings" from "Straight From The Gate" Indeep "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life" from "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life" Duke Ellington "Kinda Dukish & Rockin' in Rhythm" from "The Great London Concerts" on Jazz Heritage Abbey Lincoln "Long As You're Living" from "abbey is blue" on Riverside Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA