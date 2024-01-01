Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.30 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M

Syl Johnson "We Do It Together" from "The Complete Twinight Singles" on Numero

Johnny Goode "Payback" from "100 Funk Essentials"

The Nitty Gritty Sextet "Rice and Beans" from "The Nitty Gritty Sextet" on Rocafort

Rebirth Brass Band "Take 'Em to the Moon" from "Move Your Body" on Basin Street Records

The Meters "Sophisticated Cissy" from "The Meters"

Lotus Featuring The Soul Rebels Brass Band "Basin to Benin" from "Basin to Benin"

Rasheed Ali "Twenty-Four Seven" from "1968: Soul Power!"

Polyversal Souls "Sad Nile Feat. Hailu Mergia" from "Invisible Joy" on Philophon

Tim Maia "Bom Senso" from "World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever: The Existential Soul of Tim Maia" on luaka bop

John Coltrane "Alabama" from "Essential Jazz Masters" on Stardust

Le Sourouba de Louga "Bour Sine" from "Senegal 70" on Analog Africa

DeRobert & The Half-Truths "My Momma Told Me" from "I'm Tryin'" on G.E.D. Soul Records

Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve "Oui Vercky's" from "Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978" on Analog Africa

The Marvells "Forget About That Mess" from "100 Funk Essentials" on Goldenlane

Hour 2

Sam Cooke "Little Girl" from "The Man Who Invented Soul" on RCA

The Grace Gospel Singers "Higher" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol. 2"

Joyce Elaine Yuille "Come With Me" from "Welcome To My World" on SCHEMA

Frankie Smith "Double Dutch Bus" from "Double Dutch Bus" on Synergy Records

Solomon Burke "Be Bop Grandma" from "Keep the Magic Working"

The Simms Twins "Soothe Me" from "The SAR Records Story Disc 2"

Eddy Grant "Electric Avenue" from "Killer On The Rampage (Rarities Edition)"

The Headhunters "Straight From The Gate" from "Straight From The Gate"

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "Let Them Knock" from "100 Days, 100 Nights" on Daptone/VME

Chocolate Milk "Ain't Nothing But A Thing" from "Action Speaks Louder Than Words"

The Headhunters "Don't Kill Your Feelings" from "Straight From The Gate"

Indeep "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life" from "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life"

Duke Ellington "Kinda Dukish & Rockin' in Rhythm" from "The Great London Concerts" on Jazz Heritage

Abbey Lincoln "Long As You're Living" from "abbey is blue" on Riverside

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA