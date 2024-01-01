The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Aug. 4, 2024, midnight
We'll hear classic soul from Syl Johnson, check out some funky stuff from Senegal and Brazil, and listen to John Coltrane's musical meditation on the 1963 Birmingham Baptist church bombing.
UpFront Soul #2024.30 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night" on A&M
Syl Johnson "We Do It Together" from "The Complete Twinight Singles" on Numero
Johnny Goode "Payback" from "100 Funk Essentials"
The Nitty Gritty Sextet "Rice and Beans" from "The Nitty Gritty Sextet" on Rocafort
Rebirth Brass Band "Take 'Em to the Moon" from "Move Your Body" on Basin Street Records
The Meters "Sophisticated Cissy" from "The Meters"
Lotus Featuring The Soul Rebels Brass Band "Basin to Benin" from "Basin to Benin"
Rasheed Ali "Twenty-Four Seven" from "1968: Soul Power!"
Polyversal Souls "Sad Nile Feat. Hailu Mergia" from "Invisible Joy" on Philophon
Tim Maia "Bom Senso" from "World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever: The Existential Soul of Tim Maia" on luaka bop
John Coltrane "Alabama" from "Essential Jazz Masters" on Stardust
Le Sourouba de Louga "Bour Sine" from "Senegal 70" on Analog Africa
DeRobert & The Half-Truths "My Momma Told Me" from "I'm Tryin'" on G.E.D. Soul Records
Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve "Oui Vercky's" from "Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978" on Analog Africa
The Marvells "Forget About That Mess" from "100 Funk Essentials" on Goldenlane
Hour 2
Sam Cooke "Little Girl" from "The Man Who Invented Soul" on RCA
The Grace Gospel Singers "Higher" from "Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol. 2"
Joyce Elaine Yuille "Come With Me" from "Welcome To My World" on SCHEMA
Frankie Smith "Double Dutch Bus" from "Double Dutch Bus" on Synergy Records
Solomon Burke "Be Bop Grandma" from "Keep the Magic Working"
The Simms Twins "Soothe Me" from "The SAR Records Story Disc 2"
Eddy Grant "Electric Avenue" from "Killer On The Rampage (Rarities Edition)"
The Headhunters "Straight From The Gate" from "Straight From The Gate"
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "Let Them Knock" from "100 Days, 100 Nights" on Daptone/VME
Chocolate Milk "Ain't Nothing But A Thing" from "Action Speaks Louder Than Words"
The Headhunters "Don't Kill Your Feelings" from "Straight From The Gate"
Indeep "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life" from "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life"
Duke Ellington "Kinda Dukish & Rockin' in Rhythm" from "The Great London Concerts" on Jazz Heritage
Abbey Lincoln "Long As You're Living" from "abbey is blue" on Riverside
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963" on RCA

UpFrontSoul202430h2 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 Aug. 4, 2024
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
