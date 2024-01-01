This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
The Trouble with Billionaires (replay)
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: so true
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Neil Brooks, Linda McQuaig
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: Aug. 4, 2024, midnight
Summary: "The Trouble with Billionaires, Why Too Much Money at the Top Is Bad for Everyone". You hear directly from the authors of that book, tax Professor Neil Brooks, and journalist Linda McQuaig. As major political parties represent multi-billionaires to run the government, we need to hear this Radio Ecoshock replay.
Credits: Recorded by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
