Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Salvador, Brazil, solo artist Jalmy. Guitarist, educator and composer. His new albumis out entitled “Movimento Vol ll,” a nice mix of cumbia, salsa to samba reggae. Jalmy is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, you can read all about him at our place on the web at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/jalmy



Enjoy music from Jalmy, Marroquino, Sarazino, Liliana Saumet, Blackbird, Garret T. Willie, Shauit, XIT, Campo, QVLN, Julian Taylor Band, The Mavericks, Caleigh Cardinal, Blue Moon Marquee, Taina Asili y La Banda Rebelde, Paul Star, Aysanabee, Thiaguinho, Robbie Robertson, Nuxalk Radio, Toia, Matcitim, Gary Peterson, Juanes, Santana, Seu Jorge, Elastic Bond and much much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.



