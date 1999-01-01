The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Aug. 5, 2024, midnight
An interview with Brian Jones: drummer, educator and organizer of the Mingus Awareness Project, which happens this coming weekend in Richmond; an hour of the music of Toumani Diabaté, the 72nd generation griot who was the undisputed master of the kora, and who passed away on July 19 at age 58
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

No BS! Brass | RVA USA | Haitian Fight Song | Fight Song: A Tribute To Charles Mingus | self-released | 2013

M.A.P. Trio | RVA USA | Jelly Roll | Richmond | Slang Sanctaury | 2017

Toby Whitaker Ensemble | RVA USA | Tijuana Gift Shop | Mingus Awareness Project 2014 | Slang Sanctaury | 2022

No BS! Brass | RVA USA | Better Get Hit In Your Soul | Fight Song: A Tribute To Charles Mingus | self-released | 2013
Thiago França & A Espetacular Charanga Do França | Brazil | Toxic | Toxic - Single | Mais Um | 2024
Fanfare Ciocărlia | Romania | I'm A Man | Me Sem Rom - Single | Asphalt Tango | 2024

Toumani Diabaté | Mali | Jarabi | Kaira | Hannibal | 1988
Toumani Diabaté with Ballaké Sissoko | Mali | Bi Lambam | New Ancient Strings | Hannibal | 1999
Toumani & Sidiki Diabaté | Mali | Bagadaji Sirifoula | Toumani & Sidiki | World Circuit | 2014

Ali Farka Touré & Toumani Diabaté | Mali | Sabu Yerkoy | Ali & Toumani | World Circuit | 2010
Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba | Mali | Jamana Be Diya | I Speak Fula | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2009
Toumani Diabaté's Symmetric Orchestra | Mali-Senegal-Burkina Faso-Guinee Conakry | Africa Challenge | Boulevard De L'Independance | World Circuit | 2006

Taj Mahal & Toumani Diabaté | USA-Mali | Catfish Blues | Kulanjan | Chrysalis | 1999
Alba Griot Ensemble | Scotland UK-Mali-Belgium | The Darkness Between The Leaves | The Darkness Between The Leaves | Riverboat | 2018
AfroCubism | Mali-Cuba | Jarabi | AfroCubism | World Circuit | 2010

Download Program Podcast
01:59:55 1 Aug. 4, 2024
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 