August 4, 2024: The undisputed master of the kora

Program Type: Music

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 5, 2024, midnight

Summary: An interview with Brian Jones: drummer, educator and organizer of the Mingus Awareness Project, which happens this coming weekend in Richmond; an hour of the music of Toumani Diabaté, the 72nd generation griot who was the undisputed master of the kora, and who passed away on July 19 at age 58

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



No BS! Brass | RVA USA | Haitian Fight Song | Fight Song: A Tribute To Charles Mingus | self-released | 2013



M.A.P. Trio | RVA USA | Jelly Roll | Richmond | Slang Sanctaury | 2017



Toby Whitaker Ensemble | RVA USA | Tijuana Gift Shop | Mingus Awareness Project 2014 | Slang Sanctaury | 2022



No BS! Brass | RVA USA | Better Get Hit In Your Soul | Fight Song: A Tribute To Charles Mingus | self-released | 2013

Thiago França & A Espetacular Charanga Do França | Brazil | Toxic | Toxic - Single | Mais Um | 2024

Fanfare Ciocărlia | Romania | I'm A Man | Me Sem Rom - Single | Asphalt Tango | 2024



Toumani Diabaté | Mali | Jarabi | Kaira | Hannibal | 1988

Toumani Diabaté with Ballaké Sissoko | Mali | Bi Lambam | New Ancient Strings | Hannibal | 1999

Toumani & Sidiki Diabaté | Mali | Bagadaji Sirifoula | Toumani & Sidiki | World Circuit | 2014



Ali Farka Touré & Toumani Diabaté | Mali | Sabu Yerkoy | Ali & Toumani | World Circuit | 2010

Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba | Mali | Jamana Be Diya | I Speak Fula | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2009

Toumani Diabaté's Symmetric Orchestra | Mali-Senegal-Burkina Faso-Guinee Conakry | Africa Challenge | Boulevard De L'Independance | World Circuit | 2006



Taj Mahal & Toumani Diabaté | USA-Mali | Catfish Blues | Kulanjan | Chrysalis | 1999

Alba Griot Ensemble | Scotland UK-Mali-Belgium | The Darkness Between The Leaves | The Darkness Between The Leaves | Riverboat | 2018

AfroCubism | Mali-Cuba | Jarabi | AfroCubism | World Circuit | 2010



