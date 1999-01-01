An interview with Brian Jones: drummer, educator and organizer of the Mingus Awareness Project, which happens this coming weekend in Richmond; an hour of the music of Toumani Diabaté, the 72nd generation griot who was the undisputed master of the kora, and who passed away on July 19 at age 58
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
No BS! Brass | RVA USA | Haitian Fight Song | Fight Song: A Tribute To Charles Mingus | self-released | 2013
M.A.P. Trio | RVA USA | Jelly Roll | Richmond | Slang Sanctaury | 2017
Toby Whitaker Ensemble | RVA USA | Tijuana Gift Shop | Mingus Awareness Project 2014 | Slang Sanctaury | 2022
No BS! Brass | RVA USA | Better Get Hit In Your Soul | Fight Song: A Tribute To Charles Mingus | self-released | 2013 Thiago França & A Espetacular Charanga Do França | Brazil | Toxic | Toxic - Single | Mais Um | 2024 Fanfare Ciocărlia | Romania | I'm A Man | Me Sem Rom - Single | Asphalt Tango | 2024
Toumani Diabaté | Mali | Jarabi | Kaira | Hannibal | 1988 Toumani Diabaté with Ballaké Sissoko | Mali | Bi Lambam | New Ancient Strings | Hannibal | 1999 Toumani & Sidiki Diabaté | Mali | Bagadaji Sirifoula | Toumani & Sidiki | World Circuit | 2014
Ali Farka Touré & Toumani Diabaté | Mali | Sabu Yerkoy | Ali & Toumani | World Circuit | 2010 Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba | Mali | Jamana Be Diya | I Speak Fula | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2009 Toumani Diabaté's Symmetric Orchestra | Mali-Senegal-Burkina Faso-Guinee Conakry | Africa Challenge | Boulevard De L'Independance | World Circuit | 2006
Taj Mahal & Toumani Diabaté | USA-Mali | Catfish Blues | Kulanjan | Chrysalis | 1999 Alba Griot Ensemble | Scotland UK-Mali-Belgium | The Darkness Between The Leaves | The Darkness Between The Leaves | Riverboat | 2018 AfroCubism | Mali-Cuba | Jarabi | AfroCubism | World Circuit | 2010