Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Aug. 4, 2024, midnight


Khruangbin, “Pelota (Cut a Rug Mix)”
from Mordechai Remixes
Dead Oceans - 2021

Hermanos Gutierrez, “Until We Meet Again”
from Sonido Cósmico
Easy Eye Sound - 2024

Nilüfer Yanya, “Monsters Under the Bed (early Soundcloud Demo)”
from Miss Universe
ATO Records - 2019

Nilüfer Yanya, “belong with you”
from PAINLESS
ATO Records - 2022

Nilüfer Yanya, “Method Actor”
from Method Actor - Single
Ninja Tune - 2024

Nilüfer Yanya, “Heat Rises”
from Miss Universe
ATO Records - 2019

Nilüfer Yanya, “Call It Love”
from Call It Love (Edit) - Single
Ninja Tune - 2024

Nilüfer Yanya, “Like I Say (I runaway)”
from My Method Actor
Ninja Tune - 2024

Nilüfer Yanya, “the dealer”
from PAINLESS
ATO Records - 2022

Nilüfer Yanya, “try (excerpt)”
from PAINLESS
ATO Records - 2022

Nilüfer Yanya, “stabilise”
from PAINLESS
ATO Records - 2022

Nilüfer Yanya, “L/R”
from PAINLESS
ATO Records - 2022

Jazzi Bobbi, “Crush2”
from Crush 2
Soundcloud

Little Simz, “Angel”
from NO THANK YOU
Forever Living Originals - 2022

Brittany Howard, “What Now”
from What Now
Brittany Howard PS/ Island - 2023

Roots Manuva, “Witness (1 Hope)”
from Run Come Save Me
Big Dada - 2001

Okay Temiz, “East Breeze”
from Drummer of Two Worlds
WM Sweden - 1980

The Invisible, “London Girl”
from The Invisible
Accidental Records Ltd - 2012

01:59:56 1 Aug. 4, 2024
wrir studios
