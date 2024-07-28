The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: July28, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noys (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Aug. 5, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Wenge Musica BCBG
WILLY MPUTU
LES ANGES ADORABLES, VOL. 2
Sonodisc – 1994
3) Extra Musica
REDOUTABLE
OBLIGATOIRE
JPS Prodyction - 2004
4) Oxy-Gene
ZUKURUI
CONJUGAISON
Letiok - 2015
5) Kerson
LUCINDA
EMPREINTES (LES GRANDS VOIX DE LA CHANSON CONGOLAISE)
Congo Voices - 2019
6) Héritier Wata
DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE (ÉDITION DELUXE)
Obouo Productions - 2024
7) Quartier Latin Académia
DA SILVA
SANCTION
Secteur A Miziks - 1999
8) Orchestre Quartier Latin International de Koffi Olomidé
SYLVEKOU
MAGIE
Sonodisx - 1994
9) Langa Langa Stars
BAKUTU BIS
LES MEILLEURS SUCCÈS DE LANGA LANGA STARS, VOL. 2
Editions Vévé / Africanova – 1979
10) Viva la Musica
YAYI MAMBU
PAPA WEMBA & EMENEYA AU VILLAGE MOLOKAI 1977 – 1978 - 1980
Ngoyarto – 2008
11) Zaiko Langa-Langa
MAMA CELINA MOBATELI
ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA NKOLO MBOKA VOL. 5
C.I.D. – 1983
12) Trio Madjesi
MATINDA LUMIERE
LE RETOUR DU TRIO MADJESI D’AFRIQUE
EHM – 1984
13) Loko Massengo et l’International Rumbaya
TAMBOULA MALEMBE
BLOQUER ZINGUE
APIA – 1984
14) Le Poete Simaro, La Voix d’Or Sam Mangwana
MABI
C’EST LA FÈTE
Solfege Universel Production – 2015
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:58:54
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 28, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:58:54
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
