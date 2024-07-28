The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noys (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Aug. 5, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Wenge Musica BCBG
WILLY MPUTU
LES ANGES ADORABLES, VOL. 2
Sonodisc – 1994

3) Extra Musica
REDOUTABLE
OBLIGATOIRE
JPS Prodyction - 2004

4) Oxy-Gene
ZUKURUI
CONJUGAISON
Letiok - 2015

5) Kerson
LUCINDA
EMPREINTES (LES GRANDS VOIX DE LA CHANSON CONGOLAISE)
Congo Voices - 2019

6) Héritier Wata
DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE (ÉDITION DELUXE)
Obouo Productions - 2024

7) Quartier Latin Académia
DA SILVA
SANCTION
Secteur A Miziks - 1999

8) Orchestre Quartier Latin International de Koffi Olomidé
SYLVEKOU
MAGIE
Sonodisx - 1994

9) Langa Langa Stars
BAKUTU BIS
LES MEILLEURS SUCCÈS DE LANGA LANGA STARS, VOL. 2
Editions Vévé / Africanova – 1979

10) Viva la Musica
YAYI MAMBU
PAPA WEMBA & EMENEYA AU VILLAGE MOLOKAI 1977 – 1978 - 1980
Ngoyarto – 2008

11) Zaiko Langa-Langa
MAMA CELINA MOBATELI
ZAIKO LANGA-LANGA NKOLO MBOKA VOL. 5
C.I.D. – 1983


12) Trio Madjesi
MATINDA LUMIERE
LE RETOUR DU TRIO MADJESI D’AFRIQUE
EHM – 1984

13) Loko Massengo et l’International Rumbaya
TAMBOULA MALEMBE
BLOQUER ZINGUE
APIA – 1984

14) Le Poete Simaro, La Voix d’Or Sam Mangwana
MABI
C’EST LA FÈTE
Solfege Universel Production – 2015

