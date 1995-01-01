The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: August 4, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Aug. 5, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African. Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Paulo Flores (Angola)
Não Dá Para Cantar (feat. Walter Ananás)
Kandongueiro Volador
LS Republicano. – 2017
3) Carlos Burity (Angola)
Menina Ué Mita
Ginginda
Melodie - 2000
4) André Sampaio (Brazil)
Rainha
Desagou (feat. Os Afromandingo)
Lona Musik – 2012
5) Iara Renno (Brazil)
Miligramas
Rolé: Novos Sons do Brasil
Mais Um Discos - 2014
6) Bessa Simons (Ghana)
Sii Nana
Ghana Special 2: Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds in the Diaspora (190-93)
Soundway Records Ltd - 2024
7) Thomas Frempong (Ghana)
Mada Meho So
Aye Yi
BBE Africa – 1985
8) The Wailers (Jamaica)
Soul Shake Down Party (partial)
The Best of The Wailers
Jamwax - 2024
9) Kawende et Ses Copains (RDCongo)
Sawade
Kinshasa ¡
Planisphere/Zone - 1986
10) Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)
Ngantsie Soul
Congo Funk! – Sound Madness from the Shores of the Mighty Congo River
(Kinshasa/Brazzaville 1969-1982)
Analog Africa - 2024
11) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)
Cariño Falso (feat. Changuito & Maria Victoria)
Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1
Zanja Records – 2024
12) Adalberto Álvarez y su Son (Cuba)
Meneame la Cuna
Adalberto Álvarez y su Son – Grandes Exitos
EGREM - 2011
13) Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao (Perú)
Huracán de Passsión
Mi Revancha Musical
Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao – 2018
14) Alfredo Linares (Perú)
Salsa y Sabor
Mi Nuevo Ritmo
Vampisoul - 2021
15) Peregoyo y su Combo Vananá (Colombia)
Ola de Agua
Mi Buenaventura
Vampisoul – 1967
16) Ito “El Intocable” (Colombia)
Dale Juste)
Champets del Caribé Vol. 8
Chawala Records – 20o4
17) Eduardo Durao & Orquesta Durao (Mozambique)
Ngongo Utane Vuna Kudima
Timbila
Globestyle/Mapiko – 1991
18) Ghorwane (Mozambique)
Ndzava
Vana-Va-Ndota
Milan Music - 2005
19) Vusi Mahlasela (R. South Africa)
Intombi
Shebeen Queen
ATO Records – 2020
20) Abafana Besishingishane (R. South Africa)
Hambani Magoduka
Soweto Street Music: The Definitive Collection
Prism – 1985
21) Alfred Chisala Kalusha Jr. (Zambia)
Itumba
Zamb!ance – Various Artists
Teal Record Co – 1989
22) Nasil Pichen Kazembe (Zambia)
Mwamuna Wanga Mwana
Zambush Vol 2 – Zambian Hits from the 60s and 70s
SWP Records – 2004
13) Kirurumo Boys (Kenya)
Njeri
The Boys from Nairobi: Benga & Rumba from 1980s Kenya
No Wahala Sounds- 2021
14) Okatch Biggy (Kenya)
Nashon Adoche
Nyathi Nyakach
Biggy Sounds - 1996
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:10
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 4, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:10
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский