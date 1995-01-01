The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Aug. 5, 2024, midnight
African. Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Paulo Flores (Angola)
Não Dá Para Cantar (feat. Walter Ananás)
Kandongueiro Volador
LS Republicano. – 2017

3) Carlos Burity (Angola)
Menina Ué Mita
Ginginda
Melodie - 2000

4) André Sampaio (Brazil)
Rainha
Desagou (feat. Os Afromandingo)
Lona Musik – 2012

5) Iara Renno (Brazil)
Miligramas
Rolé: Novos Sons do Brasil
Mais Um Discos - 2014

6) Bessa Simons (Ghana)
Sii Nana
Ghana Special 2: Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds in the Diaspora (190-93)
Soundway Records Ltd - 2024

7) Thomas Frempong (Ghana)
Mada Meho So
Aye Yi
BBE Africa – 1985

8) The Wailers (Jamaica)
Soul Shake Down Party (partial)
The Best of The Wailers
Jamwax - 2024

9) Kawende et Ses Copains (RDCongo)
Sawade
Kinshasa ¡
Planisphere/Zone - 1986


10) Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)
Ngantsie Soul
Congo Funk! – Sound Madness from the Shores of the Mighty Congo River
(Kinshasa/Brazzaville 1969-1982)
Analog Africa - 2024

11) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)
Cariño Falso (feat. Changuito & Maria Victoria)
Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1
Zanja Records – 2024

12) Adalberto Álvarez y su Son (Cuba)
Meneame la Cuna
Adalberto Álvarez y su Son – Grandes Exitos
EGREM - 2011

13) Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao (Perú)
Huracán de Passsión
Mi Revancha Musical
Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao – 2018

14) Alfredo Linares (Perú)
Salsa y Sabor
Mi Nuevo Ritmo
Vampisoul - 2021

15) Peregoyo y su Combo Vananá (Colombia)
Ola de Agua
Mi Buenaventura
Vampisoul – 1967

16) Ito “El Intocable” (Colombia)
Dale Juste)
Champets del Caribé Vol. 8
Chawala Records – 20o4

17) Eduardo Durao & Orquesta Durao (Mozambique)
Ngongo Utane Vuna Kudima
Timbila
Globestyle/Mapiko – 1991

18) Ghorwane (Mozambique)
Ndzava
Vana-Va-Ndota
Milan Music - 2005

19) Vusi Mahlasela (R. South Africa)
Intombi
Shebeen Queen
ATO Records – 2020

20) Abafana Besishingishane (R. South Africa)
Hambani Magoduka
Soweto Street Music: The Definitive Collection
Prism – 1985

21) Alfred Chisala Kalusha Jr. (Zambia)
Itumba
Zamb!ance – Various Artists
Teal Record Co – 1989

22) Nasil Pichen Kazembe (Zambia)
Mwamuna Wanga Mwana
Zambush Vol 2 – Zambian Hits from the 60s and 70s
SWP Records – 2004

13) Kirurumo Boys (Kenya)
Njeri
The Boys from Nairobi: Benga & Rumba from 1980s Kenya
No Wahala Sounds- 2021

14) Okatch Biggy (Kenya)
Nashon Adoche
Nyathi Nyakach
Biggy Sounds - 1996

