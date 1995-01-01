Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Paulo Flores (Angola)

Não Dá Para Cantar (feat. Walter Ananás)

Kandongueiro Volador

LS Republicano. – 2017



3) Carlos Burity (Angola)

Menina Ué Mita

Ginginda

Melodie - 2000



4) André Sampaio (Brazil)

Rainha

Desagou (feat. Os Afromandingo)

Lona Musik – 2012



5) Iara Renno (Brazil)

Miligramas

Rolé: Novos Sons do Brasil

Mais Um Discos - 2014



6) Bessa Simons (Ghana)

Sii Nana

Ghana Special 2: Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds in the Diaspora (190-93)

Soundway Records Ltd - 2024



7) Thomas Frempong (Ghana)

Mada Meho So

Aye Yi

BBE Africa – 1985



8) The Wailers (Jamaica)

Soul Shake Down Party (partial)

The Best of The Wailers

Jamwax - 2024



9) Kawende et Ses Copains (RDCongo)

Sawade

Kinshasa ¡

Planisphere/Zone - 1986





10) Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)

Ngantsie Soul

Congo Funk! – Sound Madness from the Shores of the Mighty Congo River

(Kinshasa/Brazzaville 1969-1982)

Analog Africa - 2024



11) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)

Cariño Falso (feat. Changuito & Maria Victoria)

Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1

Zanja Records – 2024



12) Adalberto Álvarez y su Son (Cuba)

Meneame la Cuna

Adalberto Álvarez y su Son – Grandes Exitos

EGREM - 2011



13) Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao (Perú)

Huracán de Passsión

Mi Revancha Musical

Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao – 2018



14) Alfredo Linares (Perú)

Salsa y Sabor

Mi Nuevo Ritmo

Vampisoul - 2021



15) Peregoyo y su Combo Vananá (Colombia)

Ola de Agua

Mi Buenaventura

Vampisoul – 1967



16) Ito “El Intocable” (Colombia)

Dale Juste)

Champets del Caribé Vol. 8

Chawala Records – 20o4



17) Eduardo Durao & Orquesta Durao (Mozambique)

Ngongo Utane Vuna Kudima

Timbila

Globestyle/Mapiko – 1991



18) Ghorwane (Mozambique)

Ndzava

Vana-Va-Ndota

Milan Music - 2005



19) Vusi Mahlasela (R. South Africa)

Intombi

Shebeen Queen

ATO Records – 2020



20) Abafana Besishingishane (R. South Africa)

Hambani Magoduka

Soweto Street Music: The Definitive Collection

Prism – 1985



21) Alfred Chisala Kalusha Jr. (Zambia)

Itumba

Zamb!ance – Various Artists

Teal Record Co – 1989



22) Nasil Pichen Kazembe (Zambia)

Mwamuna Wanga Mwana

Zambush Vol 2 – Zambian Hits from the 60s and 70s

SWP Records – 2004



13) Kirurumo Boys (Kenya)

Njeri

The Boys from Nairobi: Benga & Rumba from 1980s Kenya

No Wahala Sounds- 2021



14) Okatch Biggy (Kenya)

Nashon Adoche

Nyathi Nyakach

Biggy Sounds - 1996