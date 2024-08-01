Credits: Breakthrough News - "Here's What the Media Isn't Telling You About the Venezuelan Election"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obq8FHMoGDo



Breakthrough News - "We are Witnessing the End of Israel"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gl1nO45e9XE&t=2s



Quilapayun - "El Pueblo Unido"

Lowkey - "Long Live Palestine"

Handsome Furs - "Serve the People"