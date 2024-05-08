The devil’s in the D.E.I. details; the U.K. High Court upholds a pediatric gender-affirming healthcare ban, the record-breaking 6th Trans+ Pride March in London offers powerful support, a Nepalese trans woman wins an I.D. change to “female” without mandated surgery, queer U.S. students lose federal education anti-bias protections — again, Nebraska Supremes uphold a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for patients under the age of 19, and a trans IT specialist sues far-right Liberty University for bias after it fires her for coming out. Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Joe Boehnlein & Melanie Keller. Correspondent: David Hunt. Additional material: Dorothy Allison. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Rachel Bearinger; War; Autumn Nicholas; Ximo; Eldar Kedem. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
