School’s Out for Diversity & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 08-05-2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Renee Wells; Donald Trump, Kamala Harris.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 6, 2024, midnight

Summary: The devil’s in the D.E.I. details; the U.K. High Court upholds a pediatric gender-affirming healthcare ban, the record-breaking 6th Trans+ Pride March in London offers powerful support, a Nepalese trans woman wins an I.D. change to “female” without mandated surgery, queer U.S. students lose federal education anti-bias protections — again, Nebraska Supremes uphold a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for patients under the age of 19, and a trans IT specialist sues far-right Liberty University for bias after it fires her for coming out.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Joe Boehnlein & Melanie Keller. Correspondent: David Hunt. Additional material: Dorothy Allison. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Rachel Bearinger; War; Autumn Nicholas; Ximo; Eldar Kedem.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

