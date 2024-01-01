The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Latin Waves
More Misinformation about Venezuelas Elections
Weekly Program
Arnold August
 latinwaves@gmail.com  Contact Contributor
Aug. 6, 2024, midnight
Host Stuart Richardson interviews Arnold August he is a Montreal based author of three books on the US, Cuba, Latin America, as a journalist, he appears regularly on teleSur and Press TV commenting on international geopolitical issues. His articles are published worldwide in English, French, and Spanish. We speak about the recent elections in Venezuela where he was an observer, the safeguards that are in place and how the opposition rejects a recount.

How the opposition had declared the election a fraud before it even happened, the predictable global response to the elections and how the US may use this as a pretext to a military intervention. Progressive around the world should be paying attention because this is not just about resources but about stopping the power of a good example of 21st century socialism . www.arnoldaugust.com
Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month.

https://latinwavesmedia.com

More Misinformation about Venezuelas Elections Download Program Podcast
More Misinformation about Venezuelas Elections
00:28:02 1 Aug. 6, 2024
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
  View Script
    
 00:28:02  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 