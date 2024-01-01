Summary: Host Stuart Richardson interviews Arnold August he is a Montreal based author of three books on the US, Cuba, Latin America, as a journalist, he appears regularly on teleSur and Press TV commenting on international geopolitical issues. His articles are published worldwide in English, French, and Spanish. We speak about the recent elections in Venezuela where he was an observer, the safeguards that are in place and how the opposition rejects a recount.



How the opposition had declared the election a fraud before it even happened, the predictable global response to the elections and how the US may use this as a pretext to a military intervention. Progressive around the world should be paying attention because this is not just about resources but about stopping the power of a good example of 21st century socialism . www.arnoldaugust.com