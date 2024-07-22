|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Truth and Justice Radio
|
|This Week In Palestine Months of Genocide with Mouin Rabbani
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Host: Ann Lucas - Speaker: Mouin Rabbani
|
| Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC) Contact Contributor
|
|Aug. 6, 2024, midnight
| Mouin Rabbani talking about the ongoing genocide for nine month, while the whole world watching.
|Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
|
|
|
|
|01:00:29
|1
| July 22, 2024
|
|Cambridge, Newton, & elsewhere
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 01:00:29
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|4
|