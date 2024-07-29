|
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP How Rape Sold a Genocide with Arun Gupta
Weekly Program
Host: Ann Lucas - Speaker: Arun Gupta
Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)
Aug. 6, 2024, midnight
Arun Gupta describes how Israel and media lies about rape etc. to justify a genocide.
Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
00:58:00
|1
July 29, 2024
Cambridge, Newton, & elsewhere
View Script
|1
