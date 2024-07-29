The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
TWIP How Rape Sold a Genocide with Arun Gupta
Weekly Program
Host: Ann Lucas - Speaker: Arun Gupta
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
Aug. 6, 2024, midnight
Arun Gupta describes how Israel and media lies about rape etc. to justify a genocide.
Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 29, 2024
Cambridge, Newton, & elsewhere
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 