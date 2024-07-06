No to NATO, Yes to Peace - Panel 3

Subtitle: The Threat of NATO War Rehearsals and Bases to Living Things

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ben Grosscup, Joseph Gerson, Ludo De Brabander, Anthony Rogers Wright, Tamara Lorincz

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 6, 2024, midnight

Summary: The third and final panel from World Beyond Wars No to NATO, Yes to Peace conference held on July 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. It was a counter-summit to NATOs 75th Anniversary summit which was held the following week.



https://nonatoyespeace.org

Credits: If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!



Buy Essential Dissent a coffee ($3): https://ko-fi.com/essentialdissent



Please donate $1 per month to Essential Dissent:

https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent



Essential Dissent Online:



Subscribe to the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy

YouTube:https://tinyurl.com/yxz8ehks

Facebook:https://tinyurl.com/y64ufjeh

a-Infos Radio Project:https://tinyurl.com/y5k6t4ub

Notes: Approximate Timeline for Full Versions:



00:00:00 Ann Wright introduces musician Ben Grosscup (Runtime :21)

00:00:21 Ben Grosscup (4:30)

00:06:51 David Swanson introduces Moderator Joseph Gerson (1:15)

00:08:06 Moderator Joseph Gerson (10:43)

00:18:49 Ludo De Brabander (14:13)

00:33:02 Moderator Joseph Gerson (3:02)

00:36:05 Anthony Rogers Wright (9:12)

00:45:17 Moderator Joseph Gerson (:13)

00:45:30 Tamara Lorincz (16:40)

01:02:10 Ann Wright (10:54)

01:13:04 End



There are THREE versions of this panel on the R4A server:



Version 1: The full panel (01:13:04) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add a voiceover.



Version 2: The full panel optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.



Version 3: A 00:59:00 RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). Includes my voiceovers.



Contact me for a link to the full version in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



---



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



