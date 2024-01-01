The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Daniel Kammen
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Aug. 6, 2024, midnight
Most of us have never been there but according to a quick Google search, some of the things you might see at the bottom of the ocean include sea spiders, tube worms, and something called a blob sculpin. Add to that list: heavy equipment for mining rare earth minerals like cobalt and manganese. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Daniel Kammen, an energy professor at the University of California at Berkeley, about deep-sea mining. We learn about this segment of the extraction industry, consider the environmental hazards, and examine why it’s largely unnecessary. We also take a look at the promise of growing rare minerals like perovskites in laboratories, and discuss the recent Sunnylands Climate Agreement between the U.S. and China.
Track: Time
Artist: Pink Floyd
Album: Dark Side of the Moon
Label: Capitol Records
Year: 1973

Track: Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
Artist: Ella Fitzgerald
Album: N/A
Label: Verve
Year: 1961

Track: Once In A Lifetime
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: Remain In Light
Label: Sire
Year: 1980

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Aug. 6, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 