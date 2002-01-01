The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Aug. 6, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Just back from several days on Ocracoke Island. Helen and I love it down there and we saw live music every night. I am going to devote the first hour to music associated with Ocracoke and then in the 2nd hour play lots of other great tracks. I am giving away tickets to see Whitey Morgan and the 78s on Sunday night. So I’ll play some of their music in the 2nf hour.

Keep it tuned here and enjoy.

The Haberdasher

Molasses Creek Glendale Train Citybound Soundside Records
The Clements Brothers Morning Train Dandelion Breeze Plow Man Records
Cold Chocolate Late in the Evening Now That's What I Call Cold Chocolate, Vol. 1 Cold Chocolate
Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba Saya Routes Twelve Eight Records
Lipbone Redding Dogs of Santiago (Long Version) Hop the Fence Beautiful Flying Records
Katy Mitchell Got My Mojo Working Ocrafolk Sampler IV Soundside Records
Rev. Robert B. Jones, Sr. Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning Get On Board: Underground Railroad and Civil Rights Freedom Songs, Vol. 2 Appleseed Records
Cassie and Maggie Strip the Willow Set The Willow Collection Cassie and Maggie
Molasses Creek Highway 12 Catch the Wind Soundside Records
Jacob Johnson Old Soul Old Soul - Single Jacob Johnson
Warren Bodle & Allen Drive-In Movie Picture Show The Ocracoke Sessions Soundside
Fiddler Dave Tweedie Gristmill The Cormorant: Tunes Inspired By Ocracoke Island Soundside Records
Coyote (Marcy Brenner and Lou Castro) Fizzy Blue Water Another Year Blooms Soundside Recordings
Molasses Creek I'll Fly Away Medley People Get Ready Soundside Records
Whitey Morgan and the 78's Just Got Paid Hard Times and White Lines Whitey Morgan Music
Whitey Morgan and the 78's Me and the Whiskey Sonic Ranch Whitey Morgan Music
Taylor Hunnicutt Alabama Sound Alabama Sound Taylor Hunnicutt
Whitey Morgan and the 78's I’m On Fire Honky Tonks and Cheap Motels Small Stone Records
Peter & Gordon A Mess of the Blues (2002 Remastered Version) [Mono] In Touch With Peter and Gordon Plus Parlophone UK
Peter & Gordon Leave My Woman Alone (2002 Remaster) [Mono] Peter and Gordon Plus Parlophone UK
David Grisman, Herb Pedersen, James Kerwin, Jerry Garcia, Jim Buchanan & Red Allen Ashes of Love Bluegrass Reunion Acoustic Disc
Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders I Second That Emotion Well Matched: The Best of Merle Sunders and Jerry Garcia Fantasy
Will Johnson Sinker, Sinking No Ordinary Crown Keeled Scales
Centro-Matic Calling Thermatico Fort Recovery Centro-matic / Undertow
Cut Worms Every Once In a While Nobody Lives Here Anymore Jagjaguwar
MJ Lenderman You Are Every Girl to Me Boat Songs Dear Life Records

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Aug. 5, 2024
WRIR Studios, Richmond, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 