Notes: Hey Listeners,



Just back from several days on Ocracoke Island. Helen and I love it down there and we saw live music every night. I am going to devote the first hour to music associated with Ocracoke and then in the 2nd hour play lots of other great tracks. I am giving away tickets to see Whitey Morgan and the 78s on Sunday night. So I’ll play some of their music in the 2nf hour.



Keep it tuned here and enjoy.



The Haberdasher



Molasses Creek Glendale Train Citybound Soundside Records

The Clements Brothers Morning Train Dandelion Breeze Plow Man Records

Cold Chocolate Late in the Evening Now That's What I Call Cold Chocolate, Vol. 1 Cold Chocolate

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba Saya Routes Twelve Eight Records

Lipbone Redding Dogs of Santiago (Long Version) Hop the Fence Beautiful Flying Records

Katy Mitchell Got My Mojo Working Ocrafolk Sampler IV Soundside Records

Rev. Robert B. Jones, Sr. Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning Get On Board: Underground Railroad and Civil Rights Freedom Songs, Vol. 2 Appleseed Records

Cassie and Maggie Strip the Willow Set The Willow Collection Cassie and Maggie

Molasses Creek Highway 12 Catch the Wind Soundside Records

Jacob Johnson Old Soul Old Soul - Single Jacob Johnson

Warren Bodle & Allen Drive-In Movie Picture Show The Ocracoke Sessions Soundside

Fiddler Dave Tweedie Gristmill The Cormorant: Tunes Inspired By Ocracoke Island Soundside Records

Coyote (Marcy Brenner and Lou Castro) Fizzy Blue Water Another Year Blooms Soundside Recordings

Molasses Creek I'll Fly Away Medley People Get Ready Soundside Records

Whitey Morgan and the 78's Just Got Paid Hard Times and White Lines Whitey Morgan Music

Whitey Morgan and the 78's Me and the Whiskey Sonic Ranch Whitey Morgan Music

Taylor Hunnicutt Alabama Sound Alabama Sound Taylor Hunnicutt

Whitey Morgan and the 78's I’m On Fire Honky Tonks and Cheap Motels Small Stone Records

Peter & Gordon A Mess of the Blues (2002 Remastered Version) [Mono] In Touch With Peter and Gordon Plus Parlophone UK

Peter & Gordon Leave My Woman Alone (2002 Remaster) [Mono] Peter and Gordon Plus Parlophone UK

David Grisman, Herb Pedersen, James Kerwin, Jerry Garcia, Jim Buchanan & Red Allen Ashes of Love Bluegrass Reunion Acoustic Disc

Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders I Second That Emotion Well Matched: The Best of Merle Sunders and Jerry Garcia Fantasy

Will Johnson Sinker, Sinking No Ordinary Crown Keeled Scales

Centro-Matic Calling Thermatico Fort Recovery Centro-matic / Undertow

Cut Worms Every Once In a While Nobody Lives Here Anymore Jagjaguwar

MJ Lenderman You Are Every Girl to Me Boat Songs Dear Life Records

