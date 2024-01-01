The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
USA #1... Genocide, Global Plunder, And Driving People From Their Homelands
Weekly Program
Rafael Kadaris and Noche Diaz (RNL Show); Alan Goodman (Reporter, revcom.us); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Aug. 7, 2024, midnight
Introduction. Sunsara Taylor interviews Alan Goodman, writer for www.revcom.us, on the U.S. Rulers Rally for the War Criminal Netanyahu & the Latest on the Genocide in Gaza. “Why Do People Come Here from All Over the World?” Bob Avakian Answers (From the Revolution Talk (2003)).
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240807 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 7, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 