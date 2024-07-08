The first part of today’s episode is about two examples of reports uncovering police misconduct, brutality, and corruption in two major cities in the U.S. The findings were uncovered by the United Nations, and the U.S. Justice Department.
In the second part of the show, we discuss a meaningful way to remain encouraged, invigorated, and steadfast in your activism. We detail a recent trip to the National Urban League Conference and how energizing it was for us to be around like-minded people for a while.
Our Way Black History Fact discusses the $600 billion stolen from Black Americans through bureaucracies, taxes, and land theft. For further reading check out The Black Tax: 150 Years of Theft, Exploitation, and Dispossession in America.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.