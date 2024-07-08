Summary: The first part of today’s episode is about two examples of reports uncovering police misconduct, brutality, and corruption in two major cities in the U.S. The findings were uncovered by the United Nations, and the U.S. Justice Department.



In the second part of the show, we discuss a meaningful way to remain encouraged, invigorated, and steadfast in your activism. We detail a recent trip to the National Urban League Conference and how energizing it was for us to be around like-minded people for a while.



Our Way Black History Fact discusses the $600 billion stolen from Black Americans through bureaucracies, taxes, and land theft. For further reading check out The Black Tax: 150 Years of Theft, Exploitation, and Dispossession in America.

