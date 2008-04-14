The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Curious
Weekly Program
Mary Roach & Barry Vogel, Esq.
 Radio Curious - Barry Vogel  Contact Contributor
Aug. 8, 2024, midnight
Sex, something that all creatures seek to achieve in one form or another, is often more than discreet among humans. In this discussion with science journalist, Mary Roach, author of, “Bonk, The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex,” we have a direct and frank conversation about human sexuality, including orgasms, what they are, how you know if you have one, and the difference between the male and female human sexual response. This program was recorded on April 14, 2008.



The book Mary Roach recommends is, “The Atlas of Human Sex Anatomy.”
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.
Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
As Radio Curious begins the 33d year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.

We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations.
Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.

Thank you for listening.
Barry Vogel, Host and Producer

Mary Roach— "Human Sexuality: A Conversation" Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 April 14, 2008
Ukiah, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 