Sonic Café navigating those complicated shadows, that’s Elvis Costello and I’m your host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café drifts once again into the murky underworld of Spy Guyz, in a thing we’re calling Lessons in Spycraft. by tapping the knowledge of super spy, Michael Weston from the Burn Notice television series, which aired for seven seasons on the USA network before entering syndication, and many streaming platforms. So, if you’re an aspiring spy, private investigator or even mall cop, you’ll want to pay attention because we’ll present some of Michael’s spycraft tips into segments throughout the program. Fun stuff. Musically our mix includes a selection of tunes from the dark underworld of international secrets and intrigue. Listen for Depeche Mode, Mike and the Mechanics, the Breeders, the theme from the 007 movie Spectre, Richard Demaria, a cut from the Man From Uncle Soundtrack, a great Raffertie remix of the Heavy’s, How you like me now, and as always many more. So get your note pad ready, as the Sonic Café presents, Spy Guyz, Lessons in Spycraft, from our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s Jason Isbell and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Complicated Shadows Artist: Elvis Costello And The Attractions LP: All This Useless Beauty Yr: 1996 Song 2: Now That Your Dollar Bills Have Sprouted Wings Artist: Jason Isbell LP: Beck Song Reader Yr: 2018 Song 3: Burn Notice-Spycraft-Spies vs Con Artists Artist: Michael Weston LP: Burn Notice Yr: Song 4: Where's the Revolution Artist: Depeche Mode LP: Spirit Yr. 2017 Song 5: Notice-Spycraft-Identifying Surveillance Artist: Michael Weston LP: Burn Notice Yr: Song 6: The Letter Artist: Mike + The Mechanics LP: Let Me Fly Yr: 2017 Song 7: Cannonball Artist: The Breeders LP: Cannonball Year: 1993 Song 8: Burn Notice-Spycraft-How To Lose A Car Tail Artist: Michael Weston LP: Burn Notice Yr: Song 9: Spectre Title Song Artist: Sam Smith LP: James Bond Yr: 2015 Song 10: Next Episode Artist: Richard Demaria LP: Yr: 2001 Song 11: Burn Notice-Spycraft-Breaking a Lock Artist: Michael Weston LP: Burn Notice Yr: Song 12: Jimmy, Renda Se Artist: Tom Zé LP: The Man From Uncle Soundtrack Yr: 2015 Song 13: Burn Notice-Spycraft-Counter Surveillance Artist: Michael Weston LP: Burn Notice Yr: Song 14: How You Like Me Now? (Raffertie Remix) Artist: The Heavy, Raffertie LP: How You Like Me Now? (Raffertie Remix) Yr: 2014 Song 15: #1 Zero Artist: Audioslave LP: Out Of Exile Yr: 2005 Song 16: Burn Notice-Spycraft-Computer vs Magnet Artist: Michael Weston LP: Burn Notice Yr: Song 17: Pistol (A. Cunanan, Miami, FL. 1996) Artist: Modest Mouse LP: Strangers To Ourselves Yr: 2015 Song 18: Beatmaker Artist: Doris LP: Blue Note Trip 10: Late Nights/Early Mornings Yr: 2012 Song 19: Peter Gunn (official visualizer) Artist: Henry Mancini LP: Yr: 1958
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
