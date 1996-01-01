The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Spy GUYZ: Lessons In Spycraft
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Aug. 8, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café navigating those complicated shadows, that’s Elvis Costello and I’m your host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café drifts once again into the murky underworld of Spy Guyz, in a thing we’re calling Lessons in Spycraft. by tapping the knowledge of super spy, Michael Weston from the Burn Notice television series, which aired for seven seasons on the USA network before entering syndication, and many streaming platforms. So, if you’re an aspiring spy, private investigator or even mall cop, you’ll want to pay attention because we’ll present some of Michael’s spycraft tips into segments throughout the program. Fun stuff. Musically our mix includes a selection of tunes from the dark underworld of international secrets and intrigue. Listen for Depeche Mode, Mike and the Mechanics, the Breeders, the theme from the 007 movie Spectre, Richard Demaria, a cut from the Man From Uncle Soundtrack, a great Raffertie remix of the Heavy’s, How you like me now, and as always many more. So get your note pad ready, as the Sonic Café presents, Spy Guyz, Lessons in Spycraft, from our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest. Here’s Jason Isbell and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Complicated Shadows
Artist: Elvis Costello And The Attractions
LP: All This Useless Beauty
Yr: 1996
Song 2: Now That Your Dollar Bills Have Sprouted Wings
Artist: Jason Isbell
LP: Beck Song Reader
Yr: 2018
Song 3: Burn Notice-Spycraft-Spies vs Con Artists
Artist: Michael Weston
LP: Burn Notice
Yr:
Song 4: Where's the Revolution
Artist: Depeche Mode
LP: Spirit
Yr. 2017
Song 5: Notice-Spycraft-Identifying Surveillance
Artist: Michael Weston
LP: Burn Notice
Yr:
Song 6: The Letter
Artist: Mike + The Mechanics
LP: Let Me Fly
Yr: 2017
Song 7: Cannonball
Artist: The Breeders
LP: Cannonball
Year: 1993
Song 8: Burn Notice-Spycraft-How To Lose A Car Tail
Artist: Michael Weston
LP: Burn Notice
Yr:
Song 9: Spectre Title Song
Artist: Sam Smith
LP: James Bond
Yr: 2015
Song 10: Next Episode
Artist: Richard Demaria
LP:
Yr: 2001
Song 11: Burn Notice-Spycraft-Breaking a Lock
Artist: Michael Weston
LP: Burn Notice
Yr:
Song 12: Jimmy, Renda Se
Artist: Tom Zé
LP: The Man From Uncle Soundtrack
Yr: 2015
Song 13: Burn Notice-Spycraft-Counter Surveillance
Artist: Michael Weston
LP: Burn Notice
Yr:
Song 14: How You Like Me Now? (Raffertie Remix)
Artist: The Heavy, Raffertie
LP: How You Like Me Now? (Raffertie Remix)
Yr: 2014
Song 15: #1 Zero
Artist: Audioslave
LP: Out Of Exile
Yr: 2005
Song 16: Burn Notice-Spycraft-Computer vs Magnet
Artist: Michael Weston
LP: Burn Notice
Yr:
Song 17: Pistol (A. Cunanan, Miami, FL. 1996)
Artist: Modest Mouse
LP: Strangers To Ourselves
Yr: 2015
Song 18: Beatmaker
Artist: Doris
LP: Blue Note Trip 10: Late Nights/Early Mornings
Yr: 2012
Song 19: Peter Gunn (official visualizer)
Artist: Henry Mancini
LP:
Yr: 1958
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

