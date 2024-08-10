The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 8, 2024, midnight
What do Alan Lomax, Moby, Soweto Gospel Choir and Groove Terminator all have in common? You'll want to hear our first stirring spin! And, stick around for Jaffa Road's Wordless Melody (the Eccodek remix), another pre-release from Afro Celt's Ova, summer surf sounds from the Surfrajettes and Brasil's brassy Carnaval band Charanga parade Britney's Toxic. Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator - Troubled
DJ Raff - Solsticio
Jaffa Road - Wordless Melody (Eccodek Remix) CANCON
Orquesta Akokan - Pan Con Tibiri
Melike Sahin - Ortak
Thiago Franca & A Espetacular Charanga Do Franca - Toxic
Maetar - In The Sun
Afro Celt Sound System - Magical Love)
Pilgrim Speakeasy - Plan D
The Zawose Queens - Maisha
The Surfrajettes - Easy As Pie CANCON
Chicha Libre - Caminitos De Mi Pueblo
Sim Nagai - Exotica Boogie

59:33

World Beat Canada Radio August 10 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:33 1 Aug. 8, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:33  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 