Summary: What do Alan Lomax, Moby, Soweto Gospel Choir and Groove Terminator all have in common? You'll want to hear our first stirring spin! And, stick around for Jaffa Road's Wordless Melody (the Eccodek remix), another pre-release from Afro Celt's Ova, summer surf sounds from the Surfrajettes and Brasil's brassy Carnaval band Charanga parade Britney's Toxic. Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada Radio!