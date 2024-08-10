What do Alan Lomax, Moby, Soweto Gospel Choir and Groove Terminator all have in common? You'll want to hear our first stirring spin! And, stick around for Jaffa Road's Wordless Melody (the Eccodek remix), another pre-release from Afro Celt's Ova, summer surf sounds from the Surfrajettes and Brasil's brassy Carnaval band Charanga parade Britney's Toxic. Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Soweto Gospel Choir X Groove Terminator - Troubled DJ Raff - Solsticio Jaffa Road - Wordless Melody (Eccodek Remix) CANCON Orquesta Akokan - Pan Con Tibiri Melike Sahin - Ortak Thiago Franca & A Espetacular Charanga Do Franca - Toxic Maetar - In The Sun Afro Celt Sound System - Magical Love) Pilgrim Speakeasy - Plan D The Zawose Queens - Maisha The Surfrajettes - Easy As Pie CANCON Chicha Libre - Caminitos De Mi Pueblo Sim Nagai - Exotica Boogie