Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- Anti-immigrant riots broke out in more than a dozen cities in the UK, with attacks on refugee housing, mosques and Muslims. It began after the brutal murder of 3 girls by a young man falsely identified on social media as an illegal immigrant- he was born in England. A very large police response could not stop the growth of the mayhem, which lasted into the nights and 5 days later is continuing. There have been large protests against the anti-immigrant rioters and over 500 people have been arrested. First a short report on the riots. Then Elizabeth Poole, a professor of media at Keele University, talks about the role of social media spreading disinformation.





From GERMANY- DW put together a remarkable 38 minute report called "Eyewitness testimonies: What Doctors saw in Gaza." I have taken 7 minutes of these testimonies to air, but I highly recommend that you visit DW news on Youtube and watch the entire report. It is incredibly informative and moving, with international doctors who have volunteered time trying to provide medical assistance to injured Gazans, while watching tens of thousands also die from diseases that could be saved with basic medications and hospital beds.



From JAPAN- The US and most G7 nations are staying away from the annual memorial at Nagasaki because Israel was not invited. A court in Thailand ordered the largest pro-democracy political party to disband. China has launched 100 satellites for global internet access like Elon Musks Starlink.



From CUBA- An update on the reelection of Nicolas Maduro and the US led attempts to prevent his victory. At the United Nations 100 countries and 23 organizations have backed Cuba, affirming that it does not belong on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.





