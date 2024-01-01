The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour episode 402
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Tamara Lorincz, Scott Ritter
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Aug. 9, 2024, midnight
(Repeat Broadcast)
This week on the Global Research News Hour we continue with an update on the situation in Ukraine where the war is headed and what it says about Canada’s participation in it. In our first half hour, we will be talking to peace activist Tamara Lorincz about how Canada’s foreign policy has been shaped by its involvement in NATO and about her visit to Russia late last year. In our second half hour military analyst an commentator Scott Ritter returns to the show to share his thoughts about the looming demise of the war, the creation of the Ukraine Reconstructive Bank, and also about his trip to Russia in late April, early May.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:06 1 Aug. 9, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:06  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 