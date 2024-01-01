Summary: (Repeat Broadcast)

This week on the Global Research News Hour we continue with an update on the situation in Ukraine where the war is headed and what it says about Canada’s participation in it. In our first half hour, we will be talking to peace activist Tamara Lorincz about how Canada’s foreign policy has been shaped by its involvement in NATO and about her visit to Russia late last year. In our second half hour military analyst an commentator Scott Ritter returns to the show to share his thoughts about the looming demise of the war, the creation of the Ukraine Reconstructive Bank, and also about his trip to Russia in late April, early May.