TBR 240809 - The Good Life*

Subtitle: The Good Life*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 9, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show will likely depress you again, but don’t worry! If you’re not depressed, you’re not paying attention!

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on October 4th, 2019



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00-00:18



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:18-02:05



Drug Free Profits

Music: William Coultier — Blüe Öyster Cült

02:05-09:22



Fabricated Flags

Music: Nicky Van She & Dangerous Dan — Ego Plum

09:21-16:55



Yet Another End-of-the World Threat!

Music: Zammuto — Dave Brubeck — Spirit

16:55-27:20



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:20-27:50



The Good Life

Music: The Art Of Noise — Grant Geissman — The Hardkiss

27:49-42:22



—



Music Intro

42:20-42:43



Cops With Attitude

by Harry Shearer

42:41-46:19



Watch Out For The Cops

by David Rovics

46:13-49:28



Man Plans God Laughs

by Public Enemy

49:22-51:26



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:26-54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:



Intro

0:00-0:12



Time To Assimilate

by The Plastic Fantastics

0:11-2:06



The Revolution Starts Now

by Steve Earle

2:17-5:27



Credits

5:27-6:00



