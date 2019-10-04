The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Good Life*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Aug. 9, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show will likely depress you again, but don’t worry! If you’re not depressed, you’re not paying attention!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on October 4th, 2019

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:18

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:18-02:05

Drug Free Profits
Music: William Coultier — Blüe Öyster Cült
02:05-09:22

Fabricated Flags
Music: Nicky Van She & Dangerous Dan — Ego Plum
09:21-16:55

Yet Another End-of-the World Threat!
Music: Zammuto — Dave Brubeck — Spirit
16:55-27:20

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:20-27:50

The Good Life
Music: The Art Of Noise — Grant Geissman — The Hardkiss
27:49-42:22



Music Intro
42:20-42:43

Cops With Attitude
by Harry Shearer
42:41-46:19

Watch Out For The Cops
by David Rovics
46:13-49:28

Man Plans God Laughs
by Public Enemy
49:22-51:26

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:26-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:

Intro
0:00-0:12

Time To Assimilate
by The Plastic Fantastics
0:11-2:06

The Revolution Starts Now
by Steve Earle
2:17-5:27

Credits
5:27-6:00

TBR 240809 - The Good Life* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Aug. 8, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
TBR 240809 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Aug. 8, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 