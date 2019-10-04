|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|The Good Life*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|Aug. 9, 2024, midnight
| This week’s archive radio show will likely depress you again, but don’t worry! If you’re not depressed, you’re not paying attention!
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on October 4th, 2019
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:18
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:18-02:05
Drug Free Profits
Music: William Coultier — Blüe Öyster Cült
02:05-09:22
Fabricated Flags
Music: Nicky Van She & Dangerous Dan — Ego Plum
09:21-16:55
Yet Another End-of-the World Threat!
Music: Zammuto — Dave Brubeck — Spirit
16:55-27:20
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:20-27:50
The Good Life
Music: The Art Of Noise — Grant Geissman — The Hardkiss
27:49-42:22
—
Music Intro
42:20-42:43
Cops With Attitude
by Harry Shearer
42:41-46:19
Watch Out For The Cops
by David Rovics
46:13-49:28
Man Plans God Laughs
by Public Enemy
49:22-51:26
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:26-54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:
Intro
0:00-0:12
Time To Assimilate
by The Plastic Fantastics
0:11-2:06
The Revolution Starts Now
by Steve Earle
2:17-5:27
Credits
5:27-6:00
