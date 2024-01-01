Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Cowichan Valley, BC, the Creators of Blue Moon Marquee A.W. Cardinal and Jasmine Colette. They currently hold the title for “Blues Album of the Year” at this years 2024 JUNO Awards. Their current album “Scream, Holler & Howl is doing well and climbing the charts. Blue Moon Marquee are currently feauterd in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about them on our page at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/blue-moon-marquee/



Enjoy music from Blue Moon Marquee, Mitch Walking Elk, Twice As Good, Blackbird, Caley Watts, Twin Flames, Caleigh Cardinal, Chantil Dukart, Indian City, Robbie Robertson, XIT, Centavrvs, Khu.eex, Qacung, Banda Do Sul, Systema Solar, Shauit, Hayley Wallis, HK Higher Knowledge, Alexis Lynn, Stolen Identity, Annie Humphrey, Arvel Bird, Laura Niquay, Robert Freightrain and much much more.



