Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Aug. 11, 2024, midnight
We get things going this week with a guy who has been described as "The best white-sounding black dude ever" then keep up the fun with a disc that is purported to be the "first" western swing recording, a fine duet from Matt Anderson and Mike Stevens, some mambo from Oscar Saldana, gospel from the Staple Singers, R&B from Kitty Stevenson, who should have been a major star and Roscoe Gordon, covering one of his own records!

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Ray Sharpe - Linda Lu 1959
Ruth Brown - Ever Since My Baby's Been Gone 1955
Fort Worth Doughboys - Sunbonnet Sue 1933
Roy Lanham & Doug Dalton - Trouble Trouble 1950
The R.S.B. Gospel Singers - My Lord and I 1951
Matt Andersen with Mike Stevens, Harmonica - Share The Load 2011
Billy Boy Arnold - I Wish You Would 1955
Oscar Saldana - Mambo Hop 1962
Ella Fitzgerald And Her Four Keys - When I Come Back Crying 1942
Lefty Frizzell - It Gets Late So Early 1955
The Staple Singers - Two Wings 1961
The Collins Kids - I'm In My Teens 1956
The Clovers - Yes It's You 1956
Stonewall Jackson - I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water 1965
Kitty Stevenson - It Couldn't Be True 1950
Rosco Gordon - Booted 1952
The Soul Satisfiers - Run On Home To Live With God 1953
Dale & Grace - I'm Leaving It All Up To You 1963
Ronnie Self - Big Fool 1957
Merle Travis - Cannon Ball Rag 1968
The Phil Upchurch Combo - You Can't Sit Down, Part 1 1961

