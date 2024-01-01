We get things going this week with a guy who has been described as "The best white-sounding black dude ever" then keep up the fun with a disc that is purported to be the "first" western swing recording, a fine duet from Matt Anderson and Mike Stevens, some mambo from Oscar Saldana, gospel from the Staple Singers, R&B from Kitty Stevenson, who should have been a major star and Roscoe Gordon, covering one of his own records!
Artist - Title Year Ray Sharpe - Linda Lu 1959 Ruth Brown - Ever Since My Baby's Been Gone 1955 Fort Worth Doughboys - Sunbonnet Sue 1933 Roy Lanham & Doug Dalton - Trouble Trouble 1950 The R.S.B. Gospel Singers - My Lord and I 1951 Matt Andersen with Mike Stevens, Harmonica - Share The Load 2011 Billy Boy Arnold - I Wish You Would 1955 Oscar Saldana - Mambo Hop 1962 Ella Fitzgerald And Her Four Keys - When I Come Back Crying 1942 Lefty Frizzell - It Gets Late So Early 1955 The Staple Singers - Two Wings 1961 The Collins Kids - I'm In My Teens 1956 The Clovers - Yes It's You 1956 Stonewall Jackson - I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water 1965 Kitty Stevenson - It Couldn't Be True 1950 Rosco Gordon - Booted 1952 The Soul Satisfiers - Run On Home To Live With God 1953 Dale & Grace - I'm Leaving It All Up To You 1963 Ronnie Self - Big Fool 1957 Merle Travis - Cannon Ball Rag 1968 The Phil Upchurch Combo - You Can't Sit Down, Part 1 1961