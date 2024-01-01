The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Aug. 11, 2024, midnight
We'll step out in our High Heeled Sneakers with Jackie Shane, travel to Ancient Ethiopia with Sun Ra and His Solar-Myth Arkestra, and hear a new release of Louis Armstrong's last great performance with the BBC, Louis in London.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
ENDRECHERI "PURPLE FIRE" from NARALIEN
Vieux Farka Tour‚,Eric Krasno "Lakkal (Watch Out)" from The Secret
Joan Armatrading "Close to Me" from Starlight
Miles Davis "In A Silent Way" from The Complete In a Silent Way Sessions
La Mont Zeno Theatre "Please Give Me Some Magic" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North
Franco "El Vocele, Psui" from The Brasiliero Treasure Box of Funk and Soul
Mongo Santamaria "Black Dice" from Fania Latin Soul Essentials
San Lazaro "Amor de Despedida" from La Despedida
The Kelly Brothers "He's the Same Today" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 1
Charlottia Gilbert "Chances Go Round" from Rare Soul Authentic Vinyl Editions
Jackie Opel "Cry Me A River" from Best of Super Rare Soul
Breakwater "Splashdown Time" from Splashdown
Carl Carlton "She's a Bad Mama Jama" from Ultimate Funk
William DeVaughn "Be Thankful for What You Got" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2
Marvin Gaye "God Is My Friend" from What's Going On
Duke Ellington "Perdido" from The Great London Concerts
Duke Ellington "Duke Ellington: Introduction" from The Great London Concerts
Thelonious Monk "Just a Gigolo" from The Complete Columbia Studio Solo Recordings of Thelonious Monk: 1962-1968
Louis Armstrong "Mack the Knife" from Louis in London
Lafayette Afro Rock Band "Raff" from Malik
William Onyeabor "Fantastic Man" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?
Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo "African Disco" from Combattant
Hirut Bekele,Alemayehu Eshete "Temelese" from Ernesto Chahoud Presents Taitu ? Soul-Fuelled Stompers from 1960s ? 1970s Ethiopia
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra "Africana" from Around the World/I Dig Dancers
Sun Ra and His Solar-Myth Arkestra "Ancient Ethiopia" from The Solar-Myth Approach Vol. 2
Jackie Shane "High Heeled Sneakers [live]" from Any Other Way
Dyke & the Blazers "So Sharp" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles
Charles Kenner "Miniskirts & Soul" from Chris Kenner Selected Favorites
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

