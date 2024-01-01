We'll step out in our High Heeled Sneakers with Jackie Shane, travel to Ancient Ethiopia with Sun Ra and His Solar-Myth Arkestra, and hear a new release of Louis Armstrong's last great performance with the BBC, Louis in London.
UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.31
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 ENDRECHERI "PURPLE FIRE" from NARALIEN Vieux Farka Tour‚,Eric Krasno "Lakkal (Watch Out)" from The Secret Joan Armatrading "Close to Me" from Starlight Miles Davis "In A Silent Way" from The Complete In a Silent Way Sessions La Mont Zeno Theatre "Please Give Me Some Magic" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North Franco "El Vocele, Psui" from The Brasiliero Treasure Box of Funk and Soul Mongo Santamaria "Black Dice" from Fania Latin Soul Essentials San Lazaro "Amor de Despedida" from La Despedida The Kelly Brothers "He's the Same Today" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 1 Charlottia Gilbert "Chances Go Round" from Rare Soul Authentic Vinyl Editions Jackie Opel "Cry Me A River" from Best of Super Rare Soul Breakwater "Splashdown Time" from Splashdown Carl Carlton "She's a Bad Mama Jama" from Ultimate Funk William DeVaughn "Be Thankful for What You Got" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2 Marvin Gaye "God Is My Friend" from What's Going On Duke Ellington "Perdido" from The Great London Concerts Duke Ellington "Duke Ellington: Introduction" from The Great London Concerts Thelonious Monk "Just a Gigolo" from The Complete Columbia Studio Solo Recordings of Thelonious Monk: 1962-1968 Louis Armstrong "Mack the Knife" from Louis in London Lafayette Afro Rock Band "Raff" from Malik William Onyeabor "Fantastic Man" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor? Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo "African Disco" from Combattant Hirut Bekele,Alemayehu Eshete "Temelese" from Ernesto Chahoud Presents Taitu ? Soul-Fuelled Stompers from 1960s ? 1970s Ethiopia Quincy Jones and His Orchestra "Africana" from Around the World/I Dig Dancers Sun Ra and His Solar-Myth Arkestra "Ancient Ethiopia" from The Solar-Myth Approach Vol. 2 Jackie Shane "High Heeled Sneakers [live]" from Any Other Way Dyke & the Blazers "So Sharp" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles Charles Kenner "Miniskirts & Soul" from Chris Kenner Selected Favorites Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M