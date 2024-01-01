Notes: UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.31



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

ENDRECHERI "PURPLE FIRE" from NARALIEN

Vieux Farka Tour‚,Eric Krasno "Lakkal (Watch Out)" from The Secret

Joan Armatrading "Close to Me" from Starlight

Miles Davis "In A Silent Way" from The Complete In a Silent Way Sessions

La Mont Zeno Theatre "Please Give Me Some Magic" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North

Franco "El Vocele, Psui" from The Brasiliero Treasure Box of Funk and Soul

Mongo Santamaria "Black Dice" from Fania Latin Soul Essentials

San Lazaro "Amor de Despedida" from La Despedida

The Kelly Brothers "He's the Same Today" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Vol 1

Charlottia Gilbert "Chances Go Round" from Rare Soul Authentic Vinyl Editions

Jackie Opel "Cry Me A River" from Best of Super Rare Soul

Breakwater "Splashdown Time" from Splashdown

Carl Carlton "She's a Bad Mama Jama" from Ultimate Funk

William DeVaughn "Be Thankful for What You Got" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Disc 2

Marvin Gaye "God Is My Friend" from What's Going On

Duke Ellington "Perdido" from The Great London Concerts

Duke Ellington "Duke Ellington: Introduction" from The Great London Concerts

Thelonious Monk "Just a Gigolo" from The Complete Columbia Studio Solo Recordings of Thelonious Monk: 1962-1968

Louis Armstrong "Mack the Knife" from Louis in London

Lafayette Afro Rock Band "Raff" from Malik

William Onyeabor "Fantastic Man" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?

Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo "African Disco" from Combattant

Hirut Bekele,Alemayehu Eshete "Temelese" from Ernesto Chahoud Presents Taitu ? Soul-Fuelled Stompers from 1960s ? 1970s Ethiopia

Quincy Jones and His Orchestra "Africana" from Around the World/I Dig Dancers

Sun Ra and His Solar-Myth Arkestra "Ancient Ethiopia" from The Solar-Myth Approach Vol. 2

Jackie Shane "High Heeled Sneakers [live]" from Any Other Way

Dyke & the Blazers "So Sharp" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles

Charles Kenner "Miniskirts & Soul" from Chris Kenner Selected Favorites

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

