Global A Go-Go
New reggae from Gentleman and H.L.R; a reissue of the first Wailers album from 1971; current Afro releases by Afla Sackey, The Bongo Hop and Sia Tolno; sounds from across southern Africa including Awa Khiwe of Zimbabwe, Malawi's Madalitso Band, Sebongile Kgaila from Botswana, Brian Chilala of Zambia and South Africa's Penny Penny
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Gentleman & Shams The Producer | Germany-Spain-USA | Watch Ova The City | Watch Ova The City - Single | B-Rich | 2024
H.L.R | France | Man A Faya | Man A Faya - Single | Evolu'Son Productions | 2024
Uzimon | Bermuda UK-USA | Steven Seagal 2.0 | Pussy Weapon | Tape Theory | 2011

The Wailers | Jamaica | Caution | The Best Of The Wailers | Jamwax | 2024-1971
Jimmy Cliff | Jamaica | Vietnam | Jimmy Cliff | Trojan | 1969
Paul Simon | USA-Jamaica | Mother And Child Reunion | Paul Simon | Columbia | 1972
Hortense Ellis | Jamaica | I Can't Stand The Rain | I Can't Stand The Rain / Same Complaint - Single | Joe Gibbs Music | 1979
Alpheus | England UK-Spain | Equality | Unify | Liquidator | 2024

Afla Sackey & Afrik Bawantu | Ghana-England UK | Togetherness | Destination | Wah Wah 45s | 2024
The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia | La Pata Coja (feat. Nidia Gongóra) | La Pata Coja (feat. Nidia Gongóra) - Single | Underdog | 2024
Sia Tolno | Sierra Leone-Guinée Conakry-France-Spain | Kelema | Manene | Kingsland Music / Slow Walk Music | 2024

Malawi Mouse Boys | Malawi | Ndinasangalala | He Is #1 | IRL | 2012
Madalitso Band | Malawi | Lenisa | Lenisa - Single | Bongo Joe | 2024
Shiyani Ngcobo | South Africa | uJesu | fRoots No. 21 | Folk Roots | 2003
Sebongile Kgaila | Botswana | Murraynyana (The Little Murrays) | I'm Not Here To Hunt Rabbits | Piranha | 2018

Thomas Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited | Zimbabwe | Chitima Ndikature | Chamunorwa | Mango | 1989
Brian Chilala & Ngoma Zasu | Zambia | Chitinti | Vangaza! | SWP | 2015

Awa Khiwe | Zimbabwe-Germany | Zizobuya | Zizobuya - Single | Outhere | 2024
Mandoza & M'du | South Africa | 50/50 | Godoba | CCP | 2001
Penny Penny | South Africa | Siyayi Vuma | Siyayi Vuma - Single | W Baloyi Music Production | 2016
Nozinja | South Africa | Tsekeleke | Lodge | Warp | 2015
BBC | South Africa | Ngunyuta Dance | Shangaan Electro: New Wave Dance Music From South Africa | Honest Jon's | 2010

