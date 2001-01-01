New reggae from Gentleman and H.L.R; a reissue of the first Wailers album from 1971; current Afro releases by Afla Sackey, The Bongo Hop and Sia Tolno; sounds from across southern Africa including Awa Khiwe of Zimbabwe, Malawi's Madalitso Band, Sebongile Kgaila from Botswana, Brian Chilala of Zambia and South Africa's Penny Penny
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Gentleman & Shams The Producer | Germany-Spain-USA | Watch Ova The City | Watch Ova The City - Single | B-Rich | 2024 H.L.R | France | Man A Faya | Man A Faya - Single | Evolu'Son Productions | 2024 Uzimon | Bermuda UK-USA | Steven Seagal 2.0 | Pussy Weapon | Tape Theory | 2011
The Wailers | Jamaica | Caution | The Best Of The Wailers | Jamwax | 2024-1971 Jimmy Cliff | Jamaica | Vietnam | Jimmy Cliff | Trojan | 1969 Paul Simon | USA-Jamaica | Mother And Child Reunion | Paul Simon | Columbia | 1972 Hortense Ellis | Jamaica | I Can't Stand The Rain | I Can't Stand The Rain / Same Complaint - Single | Joe Gibbs Music | 1979 Alpheus | England UK-Spain | Equality | Unify | Liquidator | 2024
Afla Sackey & Afrik Bawantu | Ghana-England UK | Togetherness | Destination | Wah Wah 45s | 2024 The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia | La Pata Coja (feat. Nidia Gongóra) | La Pata Coja (feat. Nidia Gongóra) - Single | Underdog | 2024 Sia Tolno | Sierra Leone-Guinée Conakry-France-Spain | Kelema | Manene | Kingsland Music / Slow Walk Music | 2024
Malawi Mouse Boys | Malawi | Ndinasangalala | He Is #1 | IRL | 2012 Madalitso Band | Malawi | Lenisa | Lenisa - Single | Bongo Joe | 2024 Shiyani Ngcobo | South Africa | uJesu | fRoots No. 21 | Folk Roots | 2003 Sebongile Kgaila | Botswana | Murraynyana (The Little Murrays) | I'm Not Here To Hunt Rabbits | Piranha | 2018
Awa Khiwe | Zimbabwe-Germany | Zizobuya | Zizobuya - Single | Outhere | 2024 Mandoza & M'du | South Africa | 50/50 | Godoba | CCP | 2001 Penny Penny | South Africa | Siyayi Vuma | Siyayi Vuma - Single | W Baloyi Music Production | 2016 Nozinja | South Africa | Tsekeleke | Lodge | Warp | 2015 BBC | South Africa | Ngunyuta Dance | Shangaan Electro: New Wave Dance Music From South Africa | Honest Jon's | 2010