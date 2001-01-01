August 11, 2024: We will send them back

Date Published: Aug. 12, 2024

Summary: New reggae from Gentleman and H.L.R; a reissue of the first Wailers album from 1971; current Afro releases by Afla Sackey, The Bongo Hop and Sia Tolno; sounds from across southern Africa including Awa Khiwe of Zimbabwe, Malawi's Madalitso Band, Sebongile Kgaila from Botswana, Brian Chilala of Zambia and South Africa's Penny Penny

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Gentleman & Shams The Producer | Germany-Spain-USA | Watch Ova The City | Watch Ova The City - Single | B-Rich | 2024

H.L.R | France | Man A Faya | Man A Faya - Single | Evolu'Son Productions | 2024

Uzimon | Bermuda UK-USA | Steven Seagal 2.0 | Pussy Weapon | Tape Theory | 2011



The Wailers | Jamaica | Caution | The Best Of The Wailers | Jamwax | 2024-1971

Jimmy Cliff | Jamaica | Vietnam | Jimmy Cliff | Trojan | 1969

Paul Simon | USA-Jamaica | Mother And Child Reunion | Paul Simon | Columbia | 1972

Hortense Ellis | Jamaica | I Can't Stand The Rain | I Can't Stand The Rain / Same Complaint - Single | Joe Gibbs Music | 1979

Alpheus | England UK-Spain | Equality | Unify | Liquidator | 2024



Afla Sackey & Afrik Bawantu | Ghana-England UK | Togetherness | Destination | Wah Wah 45s | 2024

The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia | La Pata Coja (feat. Nidia Gongóra) | La Pata Coja (feat. Nidia Gongóra) - Single | Underdog | 2024

Sia Tolno | Sierra Leone-Guinée Conakry-France-Spain | Kelema | Manene | Kingsland Music / Slow Walk Music | 2024



Malawi Mouse Boys | Malawi | Ndinasangalala | He Is #1 | IRL | 2012

Madalitso Band | Malawi | Lenisa | Lenisa - Single | Bongo Joe | 2024

Shiyani Ngcobo | South Africa | uJesu | fRoots No. 21 | Folk Roots | 2003

Sebongile Kgaila | Botswana | Murraynyana (The Little Murrays) | I'm Not Here To Hunt Rabbits | Piranha | 2018



Thomas Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited | Zimbabwe | Chitima Ndikature | Chamunorwa | Mango | 1989

Brian Chilala & Ngoma Zasu | Zambia | Chitinti | Vangaza! | SWP | 2015



Awa Khiwe | Zimbabwe-Germany | Zizobuya | Zizobuya - Single | Outhere | 2024

Mandoza & M'du | South Africa | 50/50 | Godoba | CCP | 2001

Penny Penny | South Africa | Siyayi Vuma | Siyayi Vuma - Single | W Baloyi Music Production | 2016

Nozinja | South Africa | Tsekeleke | Lodge | Warp | 2015

BBC | South Africa | Ngunyuta Dance | Shangaan Electro: New Wave Dance Music From South Africa | Honest Jon's | 2010



