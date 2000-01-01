|
War, “Slippin' into Darkness”
from The Very Best of War
Avenue Records - 2003
J-Live, “Braggin Writes”
from The Early Works of J-Live
Mortier Music LLC - 2009
A Tribe Called Quest, “Oh My God (feat. Busta Rhymes)”
from Midnight Marauders
Jive - 1993
William DeVaughn, “Be Thankful For What You Got”
from Be Thankful For What You Got
Rhino - 1974
Erykah Badu, “Cleva (feat. Roy Ayers)”
from Mama's Gun
Motown (Kedar) - 2000
The Impressions, “People Get Ready”
from People Get Ready
Zenith Blue Records - 2014
The Impressions, “We're a Winner”
from People Get Ready
Zenith Blue Records - 2014
Timmy Thomas, “Why Can't We Live Together”
from Why Can't We Live Together
Rhino Atlantic - 2005
African Brothers Band, “Abotokura”
from Abotokura
Ambassador
Nana Kwame Ampadu, “Suminaso Ntonko”
from Evergreen Tunes, Vol. 3
Nana Kwame Ampadu Records - 1970
African Brothers Band, “Meka Nea Odo Wo”
from Obra
Aduana
Yamoah's Band, “CEDI Special”
from CEDI Special
Decca
Yamoah's Band, “Nkrabea”
from Nkrabea
Decca
Jimmy London, “A Little Love”
from A Little Love (45)
Randy's Group, Inc - 1971
The Yanti Sisters, “Anggrek Merah”
from The Yanti Sisters
Polydor - 1971
Zaleha Hamid & Orkes Zindegi, “Mertua Cerewet”
from Lagu2 Pop Vol 4
GUO
Sfya Oltalwat, “Albaze Awa”
from Albaze Awa
Koutoubiaphone
Chronovara:
Ali Farka Toure & Rye Cooder, “Ai Du”
from Talking Timbuktu
World Circuit - 1994
Vieux Farka Touré et Khruangbin, “Savanne”
from Ali
Dead Oceans - 2022
Songhoy Blues, “Soubour”
from Music in Exile
Atlantic Records - 2015
Tinariwen, “Imidiwan Ahi Sigdim”
from Emmaar
P-VINE RECORDS - 2014
Bab L'Bluz, “Ila Mata”
from Nayda!
Real World Records - 2020
Les Filles de Illighadad, “Imigradan”
from Eghass Malan
Sahel Sounds - 2017
Faris feat. Leo Welch, “War Toyed”
from Mississippi to Sahara
Wrasse Records
Mariem Hassan, “Tefla Madlouma”
from Shouka
Nubenegra - 2009
Tamikrest, “Timtarin (feat. Hindi Zahra)”
from Tamotaït
Glitterbeat Records - 2020
Mdou Moctar, “Chismiten”
from Afrique Victime
Matador - 2021
Amadou & Mariam, “Bimogo (Bonus Track)”
from Welcome to Mali
Nonesuch - 2009
Bombino, “Si Chilan”
from Sahel
Partisan Records / Liberator Music - 2023