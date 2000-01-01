The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Aug. 11, 2024, midnight


War, “Slippin' into Darkness”
from The Very Best of War
Avenue Records - 2003

J-Live, “Braggin Writes”
from The Early Works of J-Live
Mortier Music LLC - 2009

A Tribe Called Quest, “Oh My God (feat. Busta Rhymes)”
from Midnight Marauders
Jive - 1993

William DeVaughn, “Be Thankful For What You Got”
from Be Thankful For What You Got
Rhino - 1974

Erykah Badu, “Cleva (feat. Roy Ayers)”
from Mama's Gun
Motown (Kedar) - 2000

The Impressions, “People Get Ready”
from People Get Ready
Zenith Blue Records - 2014

The Impressions, “We're a Winner”
from People Get Ready
Zenith Blue Records - 2014

Timmy Thomas, “Why Can't We Live Together”
from Why Can't We Live Together
Rhino Atlantic - 2005

African Brothers Band, “Abotokura”
from Abotokura
Ambassador

Nana Kwame Ampadu, “Suminaso Ntonko”
from Evergreen Tunes, Vol. 3
Nana Kwame Ampadu Records - 1970

African Brothers Band, “Meka Nea Odo Wo”
from Obra
Aduana

Yamoah's Band, “CEDI Special”
from CEDI Special
Decca

Yamoah's Band, “Nkrabea”
from Nkrabea
Decca

Jimmy London, “A Little Love”
from A Little Love (45)
Randy's Group, Inc - 1971

The Yanti Sisters, “Anggrek Merah”
from The Yanti Sisters
Polydor - 1971

Zaleha Hamid & Orkes Zindegi, “Mertua Cerewet”
from Lagu2 Pop Vol 4
GUO

Sfya Oltalwat, “Albaze Awa”
from Albaze Awa
Koutoubiaphone

Chronovara:

Ali Farka Toure & Rye Cooder, “Ai Du”
from Talking Timbuktu
World Circuit - 1994

Vieux Farka Touré et Khruangbin, “Savanne”
from Ali
Dead Oceans - 2022

Songhoy Blues, “Soubour”
from Music in Exile
Atlantic Records - 2015

Tinariwen, “Imidiwan Ahi Sigdim”
from Emmaar
P-VINE RECORDS - 2014

Bab L'Bluz, “Ila Mata”
from Nayda!
Real World Records - 2020

Les Filles de Illighadad, “Imigradan”
from Eghass Malan
Sahel Sounds - 2017

Faris feat. Leo Welch, “War Toyed”
from Mississippi to Sahara
Wrasse Records

Mariem Hassan, “Tefla Madlouma”
from Shouka
Nubenegra - 2009

Tamikrest, “Timtarin (feat. Hindi Zahra)”
from Tamotaït
Glitterbeat Records - 2020

Mdou Moctar, “Chismiten”
from Afrique Victime
Matador - 2021

Amadou & Mariam, “Bimogo (Bonus Track)”
from Welcome to Mali
Nonesuch - 2009

Bombino, “Si Chilan”
from Sahel
Partisan Records / Liberator Music - 2023

02:10:23 1 Aug. 11, 2024
