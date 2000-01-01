Notes:



War, “Slippin' into Darkness”

from The Very Best of War

Avenue Records - 2003



J-Live, “Braggin Writes”

from The Early Works of J-Live

Mortier Music LLC - 2009



A Tribe Called Quest, “Oh My God (feat. Busta Rhymes)”

from Midnight Marauders

Jive - 1993



William DeVaughn, “Be Thankful For What You Got”

from Be Thankful For What You Got

Rhino - 1974



Erykah Badu, “Cleva (feat. Roy Ayers)”

from Mama's Gun

Motown (Kedar) - 2000



The Impressions, “People Get Ready”

from People Get Ready

Zenith Blue Records - 2014



The Impressions, “We're a Winner”

from People Get Ready

Zenith Blue Records - 2014



Timmy Thomas, “Why Can't We Live Together”

from Why Can't We Live Together

Rhino Atlantic - 2005



African Brothers Band, “Abotokura”

from Abotokura

Ambassador



Nana Kwame Ampadu, “Suminaso Ntonko”

from Evergreen Tunes, Vol. 3

Nana Kwame Ampadu Records - 1970



African Brothers Band, “Meka Nea Odo Wo”

from Obra

Aduana



Yamoah's Band, “CEDI Special”

from CEDI Special

Decca



Yamoah's Band, “Nkrabea”

from Nkrabea

Decca



Jimmy London, “A Little Love”

from A Little Love (45)

Randy's Group, Inc - 1971



The Yanti Sisters, “Anggrek Merah”

from The Yanti Sisters

Polydor - 1971



Zaleha Hamid & Orkes Zindegi, “Mertua Cerewet”

from Lagu2 Pop Vol 4

GUO



Sfya Oltalwat, “Albaze Awa”

from Albaze Awa

Koutoubiaphone



Chronovara:



Ali Farka Toure & Rye Cooder, “Ai Du”

from Talking Timbuktu

World Circuit - 1994



Vieux Farka Touré et Khruangbin, “Savanne”

from Ali

Dead Oceans - 2022



Songhoy Blues, “Soubour”

from Music in Exile

Atlantic Records - 2015



Tinariwen, “Imidiwan Ahi Sigdim”

from Emmaar

P-VINE RECORDS - 2014



Bab L'Bluz, “Ila Mata”

from Nayda!

Real World Records - 2020



Les Filles de Illighadad, “Imigradan”

from Eghass Malan

Sahel Sounds - 2017



Faris feat. Leo Welch, “War Toyed”

from Mississippi to Sahara

Wrasse Records



Mariem Hassan, “Tefla Madlouma”

from Shouka

Nubenegra - 2009



Tamikrest, “Timtarin (feat. Hindi Zahra)”

from Tamotaït

Glitterbeat Records - 2020



Mdou Moctar, “Chismiten”

from Afrique Victime

Matador - 2021



Amadou & Mariam, “Bimogo (Bonus Track)”

from Welcome to Mali

Nonesuch - 2009



Bombino, “Si Chilan”

from Sahel

Partisan Records / Liberator Music - 2023

