Featured Speakers/Commentators: Billy Bean; Kamala Harris; Tim Walz; J.D. Vance; Donald Trump.

Summary: The revitalized Harris-Walz Democratic ticket reshapes the U.S. Presidential race; Bulgarians protest their new “no promo homo” law, Argentina’s new rightwing government shutters its anti-bias agency, Utah’s Board of Education rips 13 diverse books from school library shelves, U.S. Republican Senators face off with the NCAA over trans female athletes, and Major League Baseball’s gay Ambassador for Inclusion Billy Bean dies at the age of 60,

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Ava Davis & David Hunt. Correspondents: Ann Northrup & Andy Humm of “GayUSATV.org”. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Billy Joel; Elton John; Paul Simon; The Bobby Fuller Four.

