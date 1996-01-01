Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Le Prophete Give Djo Nolo

RIGOLER

AVERTISSEMENT

Production Grands Samurai – 1997



3) Zaiko Langa-Langa

DÉCEPTION B

ICI ÇA VA…FUNGOLA MOTEMA

Prozal/Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 1990



4) Wenge Musica BCBG & JB MPiana

BK LE SENATEUR

ANTI-TERRO

Badive Music - 2004



5) Manda Chante

BECHA LOBOKO

ONCTION

LK Production/Ngoyarto - 2003



6) Bana O.K.

BEL AGNEAU

CABINET MOLILI

DMS - 1996



7) Elba Top

JE SUIS ENCORE JEUNE

OKOUREKEKE

Kaz Productions - 2007



8) Le Prince Youlou Mabiala et le T.P. OK Jazz

ASSIMATA

OLELI OLELI

Sonodisc - 1996



9) Franco et l’O.K. Jazz

CASIER JUDICAIRE

LA RUMBA DE MI VIDA

Planet Ilunga – 2020



10) Adolphe Dominguez

TRESOR LUYINDULA

PIECE CONTRE PIÈCE

Big Black Distribution – 2021



11) Ferré Gola

ZÉRO ÉCHEC (feat. Serge Mabiala)

DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 1

Sony Music Entertainment East Africa – 2023



12) Tex Mambote et le Stargate

ADIEU MA VERRO

COUP DE FOUDRE

Fredy Mputu Production – 2005



13) Ferdinand Mabala et Chiden Dembuta

AINSI C’EST LA VIE

Anytha-Ngapy Productions – 1985



14) Syran Mbenza

KISODISA

KOUAMÉ

Afro Rythmes – 1982



15) Lita Bembo & Orchestre Stukas

GUELORD – 4 SAISONS

KK RYTHME SACCADE

Afro Rythmes – 1983



16) Papa Wemba « Kuru Yaka » et Strervos Niarcos

EBEN

CHAMPS ELYSEES – FIRENZE

Rythmes et Musique – 1984



17)Héritier Wata

VACANCES

CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE

Obouo Productions - 2024