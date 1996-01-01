The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Amabiance Congo: August 11, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Aug. 13, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Le Prophete Give Djo Nolo
RIGOLER
AVERTISSEMENT
Production Grands Samurai – 1997
3) Zaiko Langa-Langa
DÉCEPTION B
ICI ÇA VA…FUNGOLA MOTEMA
Prozal/Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 1990
4) Wenge Musica BCBG & JB MPiana
BK LE SENATEUR
ANTI-TERRO
Badive Music - 2004
5) Manda Chante
BECHA LOBOKO
ONCTION
LK Production/Ngoyarto - 2003
6) Bana O.K.
BEL AGNEAU
CABINET MOLILI
DMS - 1996
7) Elba Top
JE SUIS ENCORE JEUNE
OKOUREKEKE
Kaz Productions - 2007
8) Le Prince Youlou Mabiala et le T.P. OK Jazz
ASSIMATA
OLELI OLELI
Sonodisc - 1996
9) Franco et l’O.K. Jazz
CASIER JUDICAIRE
LA RUMBA DE MI VIDA
Planet Ilunga – 2020
10) Adolphe Dominguez
TRESOR LUYINDULA
PIECE CONTRE PIÈCE
Big Black Distribution – 2021
11) Ferré Gola
ZÉRO ÉCHEC (feat. Serge Mabiala)
DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 1
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa – 2023
12) Tex Mambote et le Stargate
ADIEU MA VERRO
COUP DE FOUDRE
Fredy Mputu Production – 2005
13) Ferdinand Mabala et Chiden Dembuta
AINSI C’EST LA VIE
AINSI C’EST LA VIE
Anytha-Ngapy Productions – 1985
14) Syran Mbenza
KISODISA
KOUAMÉ
Afro Rythmes – 1982
15) Lita Bembo & Orchestre Stukas
GUELORD – 4 SAISONS
KK RYTHME SACCADE
Afro Rythmes – 1983
16) Papa Wemba « Kuru Yaka » et Strervos Niarcos
EBEN
CHAMPS ELYSEES – FIRENZE
Rythmes et Musique – 1984
17)Héritier Wata
VACANCES
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Productions - 2024
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:16
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 11, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:16
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
