Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Aug. 13, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Le Prophete Give Djo Nolo
RIGOLER
AVERTISSEMENT
Production Grands Samurai – 1997

3) Zaiko Langa-Langa
DÉCEPTION B
ICI ÇA VA…FUNGOLA MOTEMA
Prozal/Production Zaiko Langa-Langa - 1990

4) Wenge Musica BCBG & JB MPiana
BK LE SENATEUR
ANTI-TERRO
Badive Music - 2004

5) Manda Chante
BECHA LOBOKO
ONCTION
LK Production/Ngoyarto - 2003

6) Bana O.K.
BEL AGNEAU
CABINET MOLILI
DMS - 1996

7) Elba Top
JE SUIS ENCORE JEUNE
OKOUREKEKE
Kaz Productions - 2007

8) Le Prince Youlou Mabiala et le T.P. OK Jazz
ASSIMATA
OLELI OLELI
Sonodisc - 1996

9) Franco et l’O.K. Jazz
CASIER JUDICAIRE
LA RUMBA DE MI VIDA
Planet Ilunga – 2020

10) Adolphe Dominguez
TRESOR LUYINDULA
PIECE CONTRE PIÈCE
Big Black Distribution – 2021

11) Ferré Gola
ZÉRO ÉCHEC (feat. Serge Mabiala)
DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 1
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa – 2023

12) Tex Mambote et le Stargate
ADIEU MA VERRO
COUP DE FOUDRE
Fredy Mputu Production – 2005

13) Ferdinand Mabala et Chiden Dembuta
AINSI C’EST LA VIE
AINSI C’EST LA VIE
Anytha-Ngapy Productions – 1985

14) Syran Mbenza
KISODISA
KOUAMÉ
Afro Rythmes – 1982

15) Lita Bembo & Orchestre Stukas
GUELORD – 4 SAISONS
KK RYTHME SACCADE
Afro Rythmes – 1983

16) Papa Wemba « Kuru Yaka » et Strervos Niarcos
EBEN
CHAMPS ELYSEES – FIRENZE
Rythmes et Musique – 1984

17)Héritier Wata
VACANCES
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Productions - 2024

Download Program Podcast
01:59:16 1 Aug. 11, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:16  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 